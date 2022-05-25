ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

San Antonio campuses banning backpacks after deadly school shooting in Uvalde

By Madalyn Mendoza
MySanAntonio
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSan Antonio school officials are responding to a mass shooting that killed at least 21 people at an elementary school in Uvalde, a town about an hour outside of city limits, on Tuesday. Gov. Greg Abbott confirmed the 18-year-old male shooter is dead, and police officers are believed to...

www.mysanantonio.com

Comments / 2

Related
vnexplorer.net

EXCLUSIVE: REVEALED: Texas school shooter Salvador Ramos' sister is serving in the US Navy and rushed home to comfort their grandma after she was shot but survived

Marisabelle Ramos, 21, is three years older than her dead brother Salvador, who was responsible for Tuesday’s massacre at Robb Elementary School ‘My granddaughter Marisabelle is in the Navy and currently stationed in San Diego, California’ grandfather Rolando Reyes exclusively told DailyMail.com Reyes said Marisabelle rushed back to San Antonio to be with her grandmother Celia after receiving the tragic news ‘She’s with her grandmother in the hospital and staying in San Antonio for the time being’ Celia is in a San Antonio hospital after being shot in the face by grandson, Salvador, just before he gunned down 21 people at Robb ElementaryCelia’s daughter Natalie has set up a GofundMe account her mother that has only drawn $250 in donations as of Saturday evening.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Complex

Classmates Say Texas School Shooter Was ‘Violent Towards Women’

Salvador Ramos, the man who opened fire at Robb Elementary School and killed 21 people—19 of whom were children—was “violent toward women,” according to former classmates. In an interview with the San Antonio Express News, classmates like Keanna Baxter opened up about Ramos’ time as a...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
City
Uvalde, TX
San Antonio, TX
Crime & Safety
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
vnexplorer.net

Texas police chief who delayed response did active shooter training in December

The police chief who officials said decided to wait to confront the gunman at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, completed an active shooter training course in December, according to law enforcement records. Peter Arredondo, the chief of police for the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District, completed an eight-hour “Active...
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shooting#Southside High School#Elementary School#School Administration#Northside Isd#Uvalde Consolidated Isd#Uvalde Cisd#Harlandale
newsakmi.com

Waiting at a Texas Hospital for Children Who Never Arrive

It was a Tuesday. The morning text from Pam, the nurse who supervises the children’s unit at our hospital said that we had no beds open and that “early discharges will be appreciated.” I spent the morning rounding with my team of resident physicians, going from room to room, examining sick or injured kids and planning for the day. This toddler, whose lungs were still fragile from premature birth, would need more time on oxygen. This teen-ager’s liver had recovered from an overdose, and she was waiting for a bed at a psychiatric hospital. This baby’s seizures had slowed down. I am a pediatric hospitalist at the Level 1 trauma center for children in South Texas, the University Hospital in San Antonio, and many of my young patients are recovering from injuries: burns, car wrecks, gunshot wounds. In 2020, for the first time, firearms were the leading cause of death for American children.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cw39.com

San Antonio schools to send food to children in Uvalde

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller announced a coordinated effort to immediately deliver federally funded healthy food for the children of Uvalde. Working with the regional Education Service Center (ESC) serving Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District (CISD) and the San Antonio Independent School District (ISD), the Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) got approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to provide 15,000 bundles of nutritious snacks for distribution to the children of Uvalde.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy