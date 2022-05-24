ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paducah, KY

5/24 High School baseball & softball

By Adam Wells
wpsdlocal6.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePADUCAH, KY -- Below is a list of reported high school baseball and softball scores from Tuesday, May 24th. Paducah...

www.wpsdlocal6.com

Comments / 0

Related
whopam.com

Regional teams advance to state tournament

Three teams in Western Kentucky punched tickets to the KHSAA State Tournament last night. McCracken County blanked Marshall County 12-0 in 5 innings to win the 1st Region title, Owensboro Catholic topped Breckinridge County 11-5 to take the 3rd Region crown and Russell County doubled up Warren East 10-5 to win the 4th Region championship. Play in the KHSAA State Tournament begins next Thursday at Kentucky Proud Park on the UK campus in Lexington.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
WBKR

Western Kentucky Still Recovering 6 Months After Deadly Tornado

Six months after a devastating tornado swept through Western Kentucky, residents are still trying to pick up the pieces of their lives. Owensboro storm chaser Christopher Conley is sharing drone footage showing how much has been accomplished along with the damage that remains. Here's a bird's eye view of Bremen, Princeton, and Dawson Springs, Kentucky.
DAWSON SPRINGS, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Murray State's season ends in 9-2 loss to Tennessee Tech

LEXINGTON, KY -- Murray State (30-25) baseball fell at the hands of Tennessee Tech 9-2 at the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament in Lexington, Kentucky to end the 2022 season. The Racers end the season with 30 wins for the second straight season, a feat last accomplished in 1975-76. Jake Slunder highlighted the Murray State day with three hits and a stolen base in the contest. The graduate outfielder finishes the season with a .332 batting average, 77 hits, and 25 stolen bases to lead MSU in all three categories. Bryson Bloomer, Alex Crump, and Jordan Holly collected a hit in the contest as well. Bloomer and Garner would each pick up an RBI for the Racers scoring on the day.
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Education
Marshall County, KY
Sports
Marshall County, KY
Education
Local
Kentucky Sports
County
Marshall County, KY
State
Kentucky State
City
Hopkinsville, KY
Paducah, KY
Education
City
Paducah, KY
Paducah, KY
Sports
westkentuckystar.com

Evers returns to Paducah Chiefs broadcast booth

The Paducah Chiefs open their Ohio Valley Collegiate Baseball League season on June 2, and a familiar voice will be back behind the radio microphone. Last May, Brenden Evers literally took off his graduation mortarboard from McCracken County High School and slipped on the headphones to call Chiefs games in his first solo broadcasting job.
KFVS12

Marshall Co. woman reacts to Texas school shooting

BENTON, Ky. (KFVS) - Many parents fear the unimaginable; a shooter entering their children’s schools. It’s something one Heartland county is all too familiar with. The mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas brings up horrific memories for folks in Marshall County, Kentucky. ”It’s heartbreaking. I would say I can’t...
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Highschoolsports#High School Baseball#Hopkinsville 4#Woodlawn 0
Murray Ledger & Times

There will never be another one like Jody Cash

This is the most emotionally difficult column I’ve had to write in my career, and it has been made even more so by the fact that I am writing it Monday afternoon, precisely one week after we all heard the devastating news about Calloway County Chief Deputy Jody Cash.
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
wevv.com

16-year-old Saline County student killed in crash

The community in Eldorado, Illinois, is mourning the loss of a 16-year-old student who died in a crash on Thursday. Officials at Eldorado High School first shared the sad news in a letter that explained student Thomas Long had lost his life in a crash that happened Thursday. "One of...
SALINE COUNTY, IL
KFVS12

Graves County selected for primary election audit

The group made their only stop in the Heartland earlier today en route to the nation's capitol. Leaders in Carbondale say they want to make the city a safer place. One person is facing charges as police investigate a deadly shooting in Cape Girardeau. Man charged in connection with deadly...
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
radionwtn.com

Murray Comes To Standstill For Chief Deputy Cash

Murray, Ky.–The city of Murray came to a standstill Saturday for the funeral of Calloway County Chief Deputy Jody Cash, who was killed in the line of duty earlier this month in front of the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office. Hundreds of law enforcement and first responders from all over the region and the country came to Murray for the funeral and hundreds of people lined the streets of Murray with flags and posters for the procession from the CFSB Center to the cemetery. Businesses on the route stopped their work day so that employees and patrons could watch the procession. Imes Funeral Home in Murray was in charge of the funeral arrangements.
MURRAY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Hollobus Technologies moving into former Briggs & Stratton building in Murray with plans to create 150 jobs

MURRAY, KY — Manufacturing company Hollobus Technologies will locate its headquarters, main manufacturing facility and research and development facility at the former Briggs & Stratton facility in Murray, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Wednesday. The $2.25 million investment will create 150 full-time jobs in Murray, the governor's office says. Beshear...
MURRAY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy