Man ejected from motorcycle in Cobb County accident involving Sprinter van

A Chattooga County, Georgia man has been arrested for allegedly stealing $28,000 in a scam affecting two different families in Floyd County. Police say that John Anthony Tucker, age 48 of Summerville between April 14th 2021 and May 10th this year (2022) took $10,000 from a victim as down payment to build a swimming pool – and, between September 19th of last year and May 10th this year, he took $18,000 from another family to build a swimming pool. Law enforcement say Tucker never did ANY of the work for the money he received. He is charged with two counts felony theft by deception and two counts conversion of payments for real property investments.

CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO