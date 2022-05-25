ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

Man ejected from motorcycle in Cobb County accident involving Sprinter van

11Alive
11Alive
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A man died in a motorcycle accident in Cobb County, according to their police department. The crash happened on May 21, around 5:30 p.m., police said, on Alabama Road at the intersection...

www.11alive.com

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Cobb County police investigate fatal accident

COBB COUNTY, Ga — Saturday night, candles lit up the very spot of yet another fatal accident at Bobb Bettis Road and Piedmont Road. Behind the candles were flowers and balloons, all an unfortunate reminder of how dangerous things are in this area. “It’s pretty dangerous to be honest,” a neighbor said. “I’m not quite sure why. But we had six accidents in three weeks.”
COBB COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Accidents
Cobb County, GA
Accidents
Local
Georgia Cars
Cobb County, GA
Crime & Safety
County
Cobb County, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
11Alive

Cobb Police say 17-year-old died in motorcycle accident

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County Police on Saturday identified 17-year-old Gabriel McLachlan of Kennesaw as the person killed in a motorcycle accident the day before. The department said it happened on Piedmont Road just before noon on Friday. According to Cobb Police, a 25-year-old driving a Volkswagen Jetta...
COBB COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Police: Man in serious condition after DeKalb County shooting

ATLANTA — Police in DeKalb County are investigating after a man was reported shot and is in serious condition in a Decatur apartment complex. Officers said that they received a call about a person shot on Highcourt Place just after 4 p.m. Once there, they found a 39-year-old man with a gunshot wound.
DECATUR, GA
11Alive

1 dead in DeKalb apartment fire, authorities say

DECATUR, Ga. — One person died in a fire at a DeKalb County apartment Sunday morning, authorities said. The DeKalb County Fire department responded to 3560 Clubhouse Circle at the Oaktree Villas Apartments in Decatur. Cpt. Jaeson Daniels said one person died, but was not able to provide further...
DECATUR, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#Motorcycle Accident#Sprinter#Traffic Accident#Yamaha
fox5atlanta.com

Woman killed in Fayetteville highway crash, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. - Police are looking for people who witnessed a deadly car crash that happened Saturday morning in Fayetteville. Police said a 46-year-old Soperton woman died at Piedmont Fayette Hospital. Two other people were hospitalized. The crash happened at North Glynn Street, Highway 85 North, and Easterbrook Way. Fayetteville...
FAYETTEVILLE, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Monroe Local News

Update: 17-year-old from Loganville victim in overnight fatality

Georgia State Patrol has identified the victim in the single vehicle accident on Shiloh Road in Walton County last night as Michael Powell, 17, of Loganville. His next of kin has been notified. “On 05/26/2022, at approximately 2322 hours, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office requested the Georgia State Patrol to...
LOGANVILLE, GA
11Alive

DNR: 5-year-old boy drowns on Lake Allatoona

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — A Memorial Day weekend outing on Allatoona Lake turned deadly for a family after a 5-year-old died. Just after 2:30 p.m. on Saturday afternoon, Georgia Dept. of Natural Resources game wardens responded to a drowning in Clear Creek on Allatoona Lake in Bartow County. According...
BARTOW COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Sinkhole opens up in Stone Mountain, closes road, police say

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — The Stone Mountain Police Department is warning the public about a sinkhole that has emerged on Rankin Street. Stone Mountain Police said it's about 170-feet north of the intersection of East Mountain Street. After inspecting the sinkhole, the police department said part of the pavement...
STONE MOUNTAIN, GA
weisradio.com

Summerville Man Charged with Stealing $28,000 in Connection with “Pool” Scam

A Chattooga County, Georgia man has been arrested for allegedly stealing $28,000 in a scam affecting two different families in Floyd County. Police say that John Anthony Tucker, age 48 of Summerville between April 14th 2021 and May 10th this year (2022) took $10,000 from a victim as down payment to build a swimming pool – and, between September 19th of last year and May 10th this year, he took $18,000 from another family to build a swimming pool. Law enforcement say Tucker never did ANY of the work for the money he received. He is charged with two counts felony theft by deception and two counts conversion of payments for real property investments.
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA
11Alive

11Alive

Atlanta, GA
48K+
Followers
10K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Atlanta local news

 https://www.11alive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy