Authorities say victim toll in Texas school shooting stands at 19 children, two adults

Texas School-Shooting Emergency personnel gather near Robb Elementary School following a shooting, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills) (Dario Lopez-Mills)

UVALDE, Texas — Authorities said 19 children are dead after a school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

The shooting happened Tuesday at Robb Elementary School. The school is for 2nd to 4th grade students, making the oldest child victim only 10-years-old.

The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District announced an active shooter incident at the school around 12 p.m. local time.

This is a developing story.

©2022 Cox Media Group