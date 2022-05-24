ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Authorities say victim toll in Texas school shooting stands at 19 children, two adults

By FOX23.com News Staff
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cKwrf_0fpKIL8o00
Texas School-Shooting Emergency personnel gather near Robb Elementary School following a shooting, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills) (Dario Lopez-Mills)

UVALDE, Texas — Authorities said 19 children are dead after a school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

The shooting happened Tuesday at Robb Elementary School. The school is for 2nd to 4th grade students, making the oldest child victim only 10-years-old.

The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District announced an active shooter incident at the school around 12 p.m. local time.

This is a developing story.

Police waited 48 minutes in school before pursuing shooter

UVALDE, Texas — (AP) — Students trapped inside a classroom with a gunman repeatedly called 911 during this week’s attack on a Texas elementary school, including one who pleaded, “Please send the police now,” as nearly 20 officers waited in the hallway for more than 45 minutes, authorities said Friday.
Families mourn, worry in wake of elementary school shooting

UVALDE, Texas — (AP) — Distraught families gathered at a local civic center and turned to social media to mourn and to make desperate pleas for help finding missing children as the death toll in a gruesome school shooting at a Texas elementary school rose to at least 19 students. Authorities said the gunman also killed two adults.
Despite ample school security plan, Texas shooter found gaps

Robb Elementary School had measures in place to prevent this kind of violence. A fence lined the school property. Teachers were ordered to keep classroom doors closed and locked. Students faced regular lockdown and evacuation drills. But when an 18-year-old man arrived Tuesday at the school in Uvalde, Texas, intent...
Texas elementary school shooting: What do we know so far?

A gunman stormed into an elementary school Tuesday in Uvalde, Texas, killing 19 children and two teachers in the United States' deadliest school shooting in nearly a decade. Law enforcement officers killed the shooter, identified as a local 18-year-old who had shot and wounded his grandmother and spelled out his violent plans in online messages shortly before the massacre at Robb Elementary. Investigators say they don't yet know a motive for the shootings.
Day of triumph turned to day of tragedy for honor student

UVALDE, Texas — (AP) — Tuesday should have been a day of triumph for 10-year-old Maite Rodriguez. Instead, it was the day she died. Maite was among 19 grade school students who, along with two teachers, were shot to death at Robb Elementary School in the southwestern Texas town of Uvalde. The 18-year-old gunman also died.
Gunman kills 19 children, 2 teachers in Texas school rampage

UVALDE, Texas — (AP) — An 18-year-old gunman who killed 19 children and two teachers at a Texas elementary school barricaded himself inside a classroom, "shooting anyone that was in his way," an official said Wednesday, describing the latest a gruesome, yearslong series of mass killings at churches, schools and stores.
School massacre continues Texas' grim run of mass shootings

AUSTIN, Texas — (AP) — Once again, one of America's deadliest mass shootings happened in Texas. Past shootings targeted worshippers during a Sunday sermon, shoppers at a Walmart, students on a high school campus and drivers on a highway. Among the latest victims were 19 children and two teachers in the small town of Uvalde, west of San Antonio, where on Tuesday a gunman opened fire inside an elementary school in the nation's deadliest school shooting in nearly a decade.
