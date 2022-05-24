Authorities say victim toll in Texas school shooting stands at 19 children, two adults
UVALDE, Texas — Authorities said 19 children are dead after a school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.
The shooting happened Tuesday at Robb Elementary School. The school is for 2nd to 4th grade students, making the oldest child victim only 10-years-old.
The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District announced an active shooter incident at the school around 12 p.m. local time.
