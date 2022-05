NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD says it has a plan to address crime. Starting June 1, next Wednesday, patrol officers will go on 12 hours shifts. The NOPD believes this will help to be more proactive and have officers visible on the street. On top of that, ‘Operation Golden Eagle Two’ will begin. This is an operation involving both the NOPD and the Louisiana State Police actively working together to remove guns off the street, as well as the city’s most violent offenders.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO