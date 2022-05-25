Ex-border agent sentenced for smuggling people

EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol (RGV) agents made 549 apprehensions from four large groups in Starr County and interdicted five illegal alien smuggling events. Over the weekend, Rio Grande City Border Patrol Station (RGC) agents encountered four large groups near La Grulla and Roma. The groups were comprised of 244 single adults, 193 family members, and 112 unaccompanied children. The illegals are primarily from various Central and South American countries, and Cuba. RGV agents have encountered more than 73 large groups illegally entering the United States since…

STARR COUNTY, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO