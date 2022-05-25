ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laredo, TX

Ex-border agent sentenced for smuggling people

By Paola Cepeda
borderreport.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAREDO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A former federal agent has been sentenced for his role in human smuggling. Rodney Tolson Jr., 36, received a 21-month sentence, followed by three years of...

www.borderreport.com

Comments / 1

Related
borderreport.com

Border Patrol rescues migrants from smugglers

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Border Patrol agents from the Rio Grande Valley Sector reported six large groups of non-citizens and the disruption of a human smuggling attempt at the checkpoint. According to the agency, agents at the Falfurrias Border Patrol checkpoint rescued 13 migrants from a locked tractor-trailer...
IMMIGRATION
San Angelo LIVE!

Large Groups of Illegal Aliens Continue to Flood the Texas Border

EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol (RGV) agents made 549 apprehensions from four large groups in Starr County and interdicted five illegal alien smuggling events. Over the weekend, Rio Grande City Border Patrol Station (RGC) agents encountered four large groups near La Grulla and Roma. The groups were comprised of 244 single adults, 193 family members, and 112 unaccompanied children. The illegals are primarily from various Central and South American countries, and Cuba. RGV agents have encountered more than 73 large groups illegally entering the United States since…
STARR COUNTY, TX
myrgv.com

Midway Road drug traffickers handed significant sentences

McALLEN — A half dozen men convicted of running drugs along the banks of the Rio Grande near Midway Road have each been given lengthy sentences in federal prison. The six men were participants in the so-called Garcia drug trafficking organization, or Garcia DTO, which operated primarily from homes located along Midway Road in Rio Grande City.
RIO GRANDE CITY, TX
kgns.tv

Agents shut down stash house in south Laredo

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Several dozen undocumented immigrants are taken into custody after Border Patrol and Laredo Police shut down a stash house in south Laredo. The incident happened on Sunday when agents received a call from Laredo Police regarding suspicious activity at a home on Market Street. When agents...
LAREDO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Laredo, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Laredo, TX
Crime & Safety
kgns.tv

Man arrested for allegedly making threat online

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man is facing charges after he allegedly made a threat online. Javier Torres was arrested earlier on Thursday and charged with terroristic threat, a class A misdemeanor. According to reports, Torres had made arrangements to buy a gun optic after responding to a Facebook ad...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

UISD investigates additional threat and inappropriate images

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - UISD is investigating another threat at one of its campuses, as well as a case of inappropriate images at another. The treat happened at United South High School’s ninth grade campus. UISD Police Chief Ray Garner says a student stood up and told other students...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Laredo Police searching for man accused of burglary

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Local authorities need your help locating a man wanted for burglary of a home. Laredo Police are searching for 25-year-old Luis Manuel Gonzalez. The incident happened on May 10 when officers were called out to the 2300 block of Washington Street. When officers arrived, they spoke...
LAREDO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smuggling#Border Patrol#The Department Of
kgns.tv

Representative Tracy King responds to mass shooting

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The city of Uvalde has been flooded with support especially from national, state and local leaders. Representative Tracy King who represents District 80 which includes Uvalde and parts of Webb County says this tragedy hits close to home. King says at the time of the shooting...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Man charged in connection to fatal vehicle accident on Loop 20

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man allegedly responsible for causing a fatal accident on Loop 20 last month has been charged. Laredo Police arrested 28-year-old Esteban Ezequiel Deleon in connection to the accident that resulted in the death of 31-year-old Mario Alberto Baez Jr. The incident happened on April 2,...
LAREDO, TX
San Antonio Current

High-profile race between South Texas Rep. Henry Cuellar and progressive rival too close to call

After Tuesday's runoff vote, one of the nation's most-watched primary races remains too close to call. Nine-term U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, declared victory just before midnight in his tight rematch against progressive Jessica Cisneros. But, trailing by just 177 votes with all counties reporting, Cisneros fired back that she's not ready to concede.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kgns.tv

Webb County Elections Office receives mail-in ballots

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Despite a few hiccups, the elections administrator for Webb County says it was a smooth elections day. Webb County Elections Administrator Jose Luis Castillo says on Tuesday, they did experience some issues with technology and ran out of ballots at one or two locations, but the issues were resolved immediately.
WEBB COUNTY, TX
kgns.tv

Accident on McPherson and Country Club Drive

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Laredo Police are responding to a two vehicle accident where a Dodge Ram truck crashed into a light pole. The accident happened on Thursday at around 11:20 a.m. just before the noon hour at the intersection of McPherson and Country Club Drive. Paramedics with the Laredo...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Laredo International Airport expands eating options

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - After being without a restaurant for a few years, our local airport has a place where you can “eat mor chikin”!. A Chick-Fil-A marketplace is now open at the Laredo International Airport. It’s located on the first-floor passenger terminal where Hertz-rent-car used to be....
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Laredo fighter loses battle with cancer

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - It’s been a week to grieve for our local combat athletes as a prominent name in Laredo passes away. Eddie the Pitbull Ramirez lost his battle with cancer on Monday. Ramirez climbed into the ring a total of 27 times picking up eight wins as...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Accident causes delays on Calton and Springfield

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Two accidents cause temporary traffic delays in two separate parts of Laredo. One accident happened on Calton Road and Springfield. At least two vehicles were involved in the crash. Video shows two vehicles with severe frontal damage. No word on if there were any injuries. Laredo Police...
LAREDO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy