VERONA, Va. – The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office says it has heard the complaints and is going to do something about it. Both residents and VDOT say they have seen excessive speeding in the Mt. Torrey Road/Reeds Gap area. They have also complained about large trucks ignoring the signage prohibiting tractor-trailers from traversing the mountain via Reeds Gap and Love Road.

AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO