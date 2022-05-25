Miami police: Officers shot man behind wheel after he struck 2 women with minivan

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A South Florida man faced a judge Friday for a disturbing crime he is accused of committing. Jerry Sanders Jr. is facing several charges, including attempted murder and arson after authorities said he tried to kill his wife by setting her on fire and hitting her with his car. Police said he used a blow torch inside their home in Miami. Then police said Sanders got in his car and rammed it into his wife, who made it out of the house, pinning her between the car and a palm tree. Officers arrived at the scene and Sanders reportedly tried to hit them with his car too. That is when officers opened fire, hitting him several times. Sanders was able to drive off before crashing his car and getting arrested. He is being held without bond.

