ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Miami police: Officers shot man behind wheel after he struck 2 women with minivan

Click10.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police officers responded to a Miami-Dade home on Tuesday afternoon and came upon a dramatic and dangerous situation. Neighbors told Local 10 News they heard what started an argument. Police said they responded to a domestic violence call from a woman...

www.local10.com

Comments / 0

Related
Click10.com

Police: 3 people dead after late night crash on Dolphin Expressway

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – State troopers are investigating a fatal crash that occurred Saturday night on State Road 836 in Miami-Dade County. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened at approximately 11:20 p.m. in the area of Northwest 107th Avenue. Officials said a Lexus sedan was traveling westbound...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

South Florida Man Accused Of Setting Wife On Fire, Hitting Her With His Car

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A South Florida man faced a judge Friday for a disturbing crime he is accused of committing. Jerry Sanders Jr. is facing several charges, including attempted murder and arson after authorities said he tried to kill his wife by setting her on fire and hitting her with his car. Police said he used a blow torch inside their home in Miami. Then police said Sanders got in his car and rammed it into his wife, who made it out of the house, pinning her between the car and a palm tree. Officers arrived at the scene and Sanders reportedly tried to hit them with his car too. That is when officers opened fire, hitting him several times. Sanders was able to drive off before crashing his car and getting arrested. He is being held without bond.
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Miami-Dade Police Arrest Man Accused of Organizing Illegal Drag Races

A Hialeah man accused of organizing multiple illegal drag races throughout Miami-Dade County has been arrested on dozens of charges, police said. Madison Kyle Hilgendorf, 31, was arrested Thursday on 45 counts of facilitating drag racing on highways or roadways, Miami-Dade Police officials said. Police said Hilgendorf was the main...
HIALEAH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
Miami-dade County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Miami-dade County, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Miami, FL
Crime & Safety
Click10.com

Police: 3 people stabbed in Fort Lauderdale

Fort Lauderdale, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police have made an arrest after three people were stabbed on Friday morning at approximately 6:19 a.m. Officers taped off the 1200 block of Southwest 28th Way and made contact with two of the victims who were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive. The third victim did not want to be treated.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS Miami

1 Dead, 1 Hospitalized As Van Ends Up In Pond In SW Miami-Dade

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man died overnight at Kendal Regional Medical Center and a woman remains in critical condition after their blue Toyota van went out of control and plunged into a pond in Southwest Miami-Dade late Friday morning. The Florida Highway Patrol said a man and a woman were pulled from the van and taken to Kendall Regional in critical condition and while it was initially believed a child was also in that vehicle, FHP says that was fortunately not the case. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and police divers did scour the pond and the vehicle in case a child was in...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

3-year-old boy dies after going into retention pond in Homestead

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - A 3-year-old boy who was pulled out of a retention pond in Homestead has died, police said. 7SkyForce hovered above the scene at an apartment complex in the area of Northeast Sixth Court and 21st Avenue, off Kendall Drive, just before 6:40 p.m., Friday. Homestead Police...
HOMESTEAD, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Minivan#Domestic Violence#Violent Crime
Click10.com

Bicyclist killed in Pompano Beach crash

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a fatal crash on Friday afternoon in Pompano Beach, leaving one bicyclist dead. Deputies responded along with Pompano Beach Fire Rescue where a male bicyclist was pronounced dead on the scene in the area of 500 Southwest 12th Avenue in Pompano Beach.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Detectives investigate 3-year-old boy’s drowning in Homestead

HOMESTEAD, Fla. – Miami-Dade detectives are investigating a 3-year-old boy’s drowning on Friday night in Homestead. The boy had been diagnosed with nonverbal autism. Capt. Fernando Morales, a spokesman for the Homestead Police Department, said officers responded to a gated community in the area of Northeast Sixth Street and Northeast 21st Terrace.
HOMESTEAD, FL
Click10.com

Police: 1 person shot, killed outside Hialeah music studio

HIALEAH, Fla. – Hialeah police responded to a music studio Friday morning after a shooting was reported just outside the building. Alex Estevez who is part owner of the IMG recording studio at 2631 West 79th St. told Local 10 News photojournalist Dan Palma that a music producer who goes by the industry name ‘ugly’, was working in the studio throughout the night and came outside around 9:30 a.m. to wait for his Uber when he was shot.
HIALEAH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Click10.com

Margate police seeking missing 12-year-old girl

The Margate Police Department is seeking a 12-year-old girl who went missing on Saturday. Police are searching for Serenity “Sasha” Anivin, who left her house at 2 p.m. on Saturday. Police said Anivin was seen entering a white Toyota Highlander with another male and that the vehicle was...
MARGATE, FL
WSVN-TV

Toddler hospitalized after being pulled from retention pond in Homestead

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have transported a 3-year-old child to the hospital after, police said, the toddler was pulled from a retention pond in Homestead. 7SkyForce hovered above the scene at an apartment complex in the area of Northeast Sixth Court and 21st Avenue, off Kendall Drive, just before 6:40 p.m., Friday.
HOMESTEAD, FL
Click10.com

Man dies after shooting in Miami-Dade’s West Little River area

WEST LITTLE RIVER, Fla. – A man died after a shooting on Friday in Miami-Dade County’s West Little River neighborhood. The shooting was at about 6:20 p.m., near the intersection of Northwest 17th Avenue and Northwest 82nd Street, according to Detective Chris Thomas, a spokesman for the Miami-Dade Police Department.
WEST LITTLE RIVER, FL
SCDNReports

Body Found by Florida Grass Cutting Crew

Body Found by Florida Grass Cutting CrewSCDN Graphics Department. A motorcyclist was found dead by a maintenance crew early Thursday morning off Federal Highway and Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit detectives are investigating.
FLORIDA STATE
NBC Miami

1 Hospitalized After Shooting at Hialeah Business

One person was hospitalized after a shooting at a business in Hialeah Friday morning, officials said. The shooting happened at a business in the 2600 block of W. 79th Street. Hialeah Police officials said the victim was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center. Their identity and condition were unknown.
HIALEAH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy