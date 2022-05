Watch: TV Shows That Shaped 2021: "Bridgerton," "Squid Game" & More!. The Good Fight is coming to an end. Co-showrunners Robert and Michelle King confirmed that season six will be the show's last. "We've loved fighting The Good Fight these last six seasons," the couple said in a joint statement on May 27. "To be able to tell stories about an upside-down world in real time has been a gift. And to have worked with these talented, brilliant, generous actors, writers and crew has been a blessing. Our hope-slash-scheme is to find ways to work with all of them again in the future."

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO