Berkeley, CA

Driver found asleep at wheel after crash injures officer

By Tori Gaines
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 4 days ago

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) – California Highway Patrol officers have arrested the suspect who they believe responsible for a hit and run incident that occurred early this morning, CHP announced in a Facebook post on today.

At 12:46a.m. on Tuesday, May 24 two CHP officers were assisting a driver with a broken-down vehicle on eastbound I-80 west of University Avenue. CHP reports that as one officer walked around the left side of the disabled vehicle a Dodge Ram driving in the right lane sideswiped the patrol vehicle and hit the officer. The officer was taken to a regional trauma center with massive injuries. The second officer and the occupant of the disabled vehicle were both uninjured in the incident.

The Dodge Ram reportedly fled the scene after the collision, but was quickly found on the shoulder of eastbound I-80 near Pinole Valley Road. CHP officers found the driver, Jimmy Jimenez, 21, asleep in the driver’s seat of the car. Jimenez was then arrested and booked in the Santa Rita Jail on felony charges of hit and run and driving under the influence.

If you have any information regarding this crash please contact the Oakland Area CHP office at (510) 457-2875.

KRON4 News

KRON4 News

