Burch claims victory in GOP Mobile Sheriff primary

UPDATE (5/24 10:13 p.m.) : Paul Burch has accepted a win over Ed Albritton bringing in 80.85% of votes with Albritton bringing in 19.15% of the votes. Albritton congratulated Paul Burch and said he is a “qualified and good man.”

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Ed Albritton and Paul Burch faced off Tuesday in the Republican primary for Mobile County Sheriff. Both currently work for the Sheriff’s Office.

Burch is a Mobile native and currently serves as a Captain in the Sheriff’s Office. Albritton serves as Deputy Sheriff.

They are running to replace retiring Sheriff Sam Cochran, who announced his retirement in January. Cochran’s 48-year law enforcement career saw him serve in law enforcement roles in both the Mobile Police Department and Mobile County Sheriff’s Office before being first elected sheriff in 2006.

