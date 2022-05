WINCHESTER, Va. – The Virginia Cooperative Extension says we continue to see young spotted lanternfly nymphs throughout portions of the Northern Shenandoah Valley. The invasive and destructive species has become established in Clarke, Frederick, Page, Shenandoah, and Warren counties along with the city of Winchester. There is no longer a need to report the insect in these areas. What the extension office is urging you to do is contact them for information on best management approaches for you to conduct on your property.

WINCHESTER, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO