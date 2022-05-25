What to Do in Portland May 25-31, 2022

For the past two years, the Portland Rose Festival’s parades and other pageantry went virtual while Waterfront Park sat empty. Now, the city’s signature event is back in person, with its largest fireworks display to date. The pyrotechnics aren’t the only element to return—the carnival, concerts and Fleet Week are all...
This long weekend brings plenty of fun activities and some extra free time to partake in said fun, from CityFair to Multnomah County Fair and from à table: Culinary Rummage Sale & Bake Sale to HOLI Spring Festival. For more ideas, check out our guide to Memorial Day events and road trips and where to find Memorial Day food and drink specials.
This story first appeared in the March 16, 1981, issue of Willamette Week. Walk down Northwest 2nd Avenue, past the boarded-up Pomona Hotel, the For Lease signs on Couch Street Gallery, the vacant storefront on the corner of Couch, the empty shops in Space 117. In Collector’s Cabinet, owner Lee Sprague is typing a letter in a store empty except for a host of petrified beetles. They’re for sale. In The Nor’wester Bookshop, Phil Hubert tamps his pipe and fiddles with the volume on the radio in his quiet shop. Across the street, at the end of the day, the till doesn’t even hit $100, and another shop owner walks home mulling over what it would be like to take a part-time job, or to start wholesaling, or to move into Clackamas Town Center. Because it feels as if Old Town is shutting down for good.
After enduring months of damp gloom, Portlanders greet each spring with uncommon fervor, and those of us with even the mildest outdoorsy streak head for the trails — at least until floating season arrives a few weeks later. Venturing into the mountains for a weekend hike and looking for a casual bite on the way back a bit more interesting than golden arches drive-through? Look no further than our list here, with convenient hike-pairing suggestions.
For the first time in two years, the 250-pound solid bronze doors to the most exclusive crypt in town will reopen at Wilhelm’s Portland Memorial Mausoleum. The century-old Rae Room, holding the marble sarcophagi of a lumber baron and his scandalous second wife, is closed to the public 364 days of the year, opened only on Memorial Day. The past two years, it has remained closed even then because of the pandemic.
The festival starts with an Oregon Symphony concert May 26 and opening of CityFair and fireworks May 27.Thursday, May 26 • Bank of America presents the Rose City Reunion Concert featuring the Oregon Symphony, free to attend, Tom McCall Waterfront Park, 6 p.m. Friday, May 27 • CityFair opens (first of three weekends of carnival fun) from 5 p.m.-11 p.m. The RoZone Concerts begin and the day concludes with two barges worth of fireworks at night, Waterfront Park, all starting at 6 p.m. Note: CityFair includes Funtastic Traveling Shows, Game on Arcade, Artslandia Stage, Rose City Taphouse, Tribute...
Thousands of students from across the Portland area walked out of class and took to the streets on Friday, May 20, calling on city leaders and businesses to take action on global warming. The Youth Climate Strike began at Portland City Hall, where participants asked elected officials to assign a pledge saying they’ll oppose new investments in fossil fuel. Students then marched across the Burnside Bridge to join a climate festival at Revolution Hall.
Old Town’s homeless village is permanently closing, Multnomah County officials say, after its services provider, All Good Northwest, decided it could not continue running the site. The director of the nonprofit, Andy Goebel, blames its decision on “daily and nightly gunfire and gun activity” in the area.
On the north shore of the Columbia River, the city of Vancouver is embarking on the biggest development project in its history, a $1.5 billion makeover of its downtown waterfront. Stretching more than 30 acres east and west of the Interstate Bridge, the development includes residential housing, office space, shops, restaurants, bars and tasting rooms. A new boutique hotel and a luxury condominium tower are scheduled to open this summer.
CLATSOP COUNTY, Ore. — Oregon’s beaches are popular year-round destinations, but in Clatsop County there’s a famous sandy stretch that turns into clam heaven for thousands of people who dig their suppers from the sea. As springtime moves into high gear, the best low tides of the...
Portland had 11,000 fewer residents on July 1, 2021, than it did that same day in 2020. That’s according to new U.S. Census Bureau data released Thursday morning, which shows that Portland’s population dropped from 652,000 in 2020 to 641,000 in 2021—a 1.7% decrease. That’s a steeper...
“Showing Up,” the latest Oregon-filmed movie that pairs star Michelle Williams and director Kelly Reichardt, is fresh from its premiere at the 75th Cannes Film Festival. And critics are weighing in, with reactions ranging from rapturous praise (Variety calls it an “exquisite minimalist drama of art and life in Portland”) to less enthusiastic (Deadline said, “There is a good deal of tedium to all this, underlined by a maddeningly repetitive score”).
Last month, a librarian at Camas Public Library was shelving books when she came across somebody sleeping in a quiet corner of the historical nonfiction section. It’s not unusual to spot someone dozing while curled up with a good book, but finding a little brown bat fast asleep was a first for her.
Loaner poles, bait will be provided as needed; participants are responsible for snacks, water, coolers.Looking for a chance to get out on the water with your family and some fishing poles? From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 4, staff with Mt. Hood National Forest will offer a day of fishing and family fun at Small Fry Lake in Promontory Park, just east of Estacada. The day's activities will include a fishing clinic with free lessons, casting competitions and a contest for the largest catch and other games. Poles and bait will be supplied to those without their...
A couple of years ago, the state agency responsible for tracking large layoffs sent out notices regularly as the pandemic rippled through the economy. The layoffs the state Higher Education Coordinating Commission announced today—for Doc Martens, the shoe company—were the first since the end of March and only the sixth such announcement this year.
While some locations surrounding the Clackamas River, Highway 224 remain closed, others are ready for visitors Visitors to the Mt. Hood National Forest can drive along Highway 224 again, but activities in the area will look different than they have in years past. After an 18 month closure as a result of the 140,000 acre Riverside Fire, a stretch of the highway at the entrance to the forest reopened on Saturday, May 1. Visitors can access the highway until they reach the Ripplebrook area. Many trails and campsites in the Clackamas River Ranger District remain closed, though some recreation and...
Kristy's menu includes a smash burger, a chicken sandwich, a Philly cheesesteak and moreOne of Estacada's newest food carts is focused on community. In March, Kristy and Vince Adams opened Kristy's Down Home Cookin' at 367 S.E. Main St. The Estacada residents want to offer their neighbors another option for quality and affordable food. "We're going on 13 years in Estacada, and we don't ever plan on leaving," Vince said. "People said to us, 'You could put your cart somewhere else,' and we said, 'That's not what we want to do.' We want to serve the people of Estacada and...
Dr. Martens is giving the boot an Oregon distribution center and 71 jobs, according to a filing by the shoe and boot maker to the state’s economic agency. Dr. Martens AirWair USA LLC, the Portland-based American arm of the British boot maker, has notified the Oregon Office of Workforce Investments that it is closing a distribution center. The shoemaker is cutting 71 distribution and administrative jobs associated with the center on Anchor Street in Portland.
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Memorial Day Weekend is here. By now, you know we have to exercise some patience before we fire up the grill. Good news is you can make this weekend your utility weekend and get some home projects done while you’re waiting out the rain.
Last week, Multnomah County health officials recommended people start wearing masks inside again. This week, 15 Oregon counties have reached medium risk levels, triggering the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s indoor masking recommendation. Case counts are on the rise, though hospitalization rates are still fairly low. Multnomah County Health Department’s Jennifer Vines joins us for an update.
