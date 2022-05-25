What to Do in Portland May 25-31, 2022

This story first appeared in the March 16, 1981, issue of Willamette Week. Walk down Northwest 2nd Avenue, past the boarded-up Pomona Hotel, the For Lease signs on Couch Street Gallery, the vacant storefront on the corner of Couch, the empty shops in Space 117. In Collector’s Cabinet, owner Lee Sprague is typing a letter in a store empty except for a host of petrified beetles. They’re for sale. In The Nor’wester Bookshop, Phil Hubert tamps his pipe and fiddles with the volume on the radio in his quiet shop. Across the street, at the end of the day, the till doesn’t even hit $100, and another shop owner walks home mulling over what it would be like to take a part-time job, or to start wholesaling, or to move into Clackamas Town Center. Because it feels as if Old Town is shutting down for good.

