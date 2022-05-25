ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Joe’s 10th-inning single lifts Rockies over Pirates

WKBN
WKBN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ziJ2N_0fpKEnEW00

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Connor Joe singled home the tiebreaking run in the top of the 10th inning and the Colorado Rockies slipped past the Pittsburgh Pirates 2-1.

With one out, Joe grounded his hit up the middle off David Bednar, scoring automatic runner Sam Hilliard from second base.

Report: Steelers decide on new general manager

Joe ran his on-base streak to 21 games, and Jose Iglesias had two hits for the Rockies.

Daniel Bard pitched two scoreless innings to complete Colorado’s five-hitter.

The Rockies won for just the second time in their last 12 road games.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
State
Colorado State
City
Home, PA
Local
Colorado Sports
Denver, CO
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Hilliard
Person
Connor Joe
Person
Daniel Bard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#Steelers
WKBN

Man resentenced in 2012 West Side shooting death

A man who had to be resentenced on a murder charge because the state supreme court ruled the trial court did not consider his youth when he was convicted of a 2012 shooting death received a sentence of 23 years to life in prison Friday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
NewsBreak
MLB
WKBN

WKBN

32K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy