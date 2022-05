AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Motorists around Amarillo have some new lane closures this week. Watch for mobile herbicide operations throughout the week on I-27 and I-40. On Wednesday, June 1, the I-27 entrance ramp from 34th Avenue will be closed from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Traffic will detour using the northbound frontage road and northbound entrance ramp at 26th Avenue. This will allow our contractor to safely bore under the interstate for an illumination pole.

AMARILLO, TX ・ 15 HOURS AGO