Chicago Heights, IL-(ENEWSPF)- I’m in my classroom prepared for the unthinkable. As students take their last final of this school year, I see the corner where they’ll gather if the unthinkable happens. I see the spot where I will stand, between them and the only window by the door, an instinctive desire to protect them, perhaps.

CHICAGO HEIGHTS, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO