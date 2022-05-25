ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Man shot and killed Tuesday night on Kansas City’s East Side: police

By Bill Lukitsch
The Kansas City Star
 4 days ago

A man was shot to death on a residential street Tuesday night in the North Blue Valley neighborhood on Kansas City’s East Side, according to police.

Kansas City police officers were dispatched around 8:30 p.m. to the 700 block of Ditmer Avenue on a reported shooting, said Capt. Leslie Foreman, a department spokeswoman. There officers were directed by people nearby to a gunshot victim, identified by police as an adult male.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency medical personnel, Foreman said.

Police had no suspect information Tuesday night. Early information gathered by investigators suggested there may have been some form of an altercation that took place before the shooting unfolded, Foreman said.

Other details about what led to the shooting were not immediately known. Foreman said detectives were in the very early stages of the investigation. She added that investigators were hopeful someone saw something that could help lead to an arrest.

Police officers kept streets blocked off with squad cars late Tuesday night as crime scene investigators were arriving in search of evidence. Detectives canvassed the area for possible witnesses. A police K-9 Unit was also brought to the scene.

The killing Tuesday marks Kansas City’s 65th homicide of 2022, according to data maintained by The Star . Last year, the city saw 157 homicides — the second-deadliest in its history.

Police are asking anyone with information about Tuesday’s killing to contact homicide detectives at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

Kansas City, MO
