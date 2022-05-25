Area mall hosting lots of summer events

Ever wanted to try raspberry ice cream made with the “Carolina Reaper,” the hottest pepper on the planet?. Lesley Kline, the co-owner and proprietor of Kast Iron Soda Works, is getting set to churn a batch of this fiery frozen dessert in the back of her soda bar where she makes many of her own confections by hand. The “Raspberry Reaper,” as it is now called, is actually her daughter’s invention brewed up during a family dessert cooking contest. Such collaboration is appropriate for Kast Iron Soda Works, a family-owned, family-centered enterprise located at 420 E. State St. in Salem. Kast Iron is one of several businesses operating in concert with other local businesses to revitalize the downtown area.

SALEM, OH ・ 23 HOURS AGO