ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshalltown, IA

Tornado, pandemic and derecho can't keep Iowa restaurant closed

By Andrew Mollenbeck
KCCI.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdelina's Grill is sizzling again, almost four years after a tornado heavily damaged the restaurant and then COVID-19 and a derecho kept it closed. The Mexican eatery reopened on May 10 at its former...

www.kcci.com

Comments / 0

Related
KCCI.com

Popular kids ride in Des Moines is open again

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines favorite for kids is open for a summer of fun. The Heritage Carousel at Union Park is turning again. Kids got their first ride of the season today, starting this morning when the carousel opened.
DES MOINES, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Marshalltown, IA
Health
City
Marshalltown, IA
Local
Iowa Health
KCCI.com

A second concession stand is opening at Gray's Lake

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Parks and Recreation is expecting a lot of visitors to Gray's Lake this weekend. It's opening a second concession stand that hasn't been open in 10 years. You can find it on the north side of the lake by the beach. The boat...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Showers in the metro

DES MOINES, Iowa — Today: Thunderstorms this morning will give way to cloudy, windy conditions this afternoon. High 86F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Tonight: Considerable cloudiness. Low 72F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph....
DES MOINES, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Derecho#Pandemic#Mexican Food#Tex Mex
KCCI.com

'We had no idea': Valley West Mall businesses shocked to hear shopping center in foreclosure

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Some of the stores insideValley West Mall had no idea the mall was facing foreclosure. "We don't know if we'll be able to stay here for a long time or what's going to happen so we're going to stay here and stay open and stay operating for as long as we can," said Laura Johnson with the Des Moines Children's Museum in the Valley West Mall.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Ways Iowa Residents Can Acquire Fishing Licenses

Fishing is a fun activity for Iowans in the summer months and the Department of Natural Resources discusses ways to acquire licenses. Guthrie County DNR Conservation Officer Jeremy King states times have changed and the easiest way to buy a fishing license is digitally. He describes the best practices to be able to fish legally.
GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Another bear sighting in northern Iowa

KCRG-TV9's Brian Tabick has more on research showing a drop in college enrollment, and what some seniors have planned next. The Department of Natural Resources says just because the sun is out, doesn't mean the water is warm. Downtown Farmer's Market returns in Cedar Rapids. Updated: 5 hours ago. People...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KCCI.com

Record attendance reported at Asian heritage festival in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines' Asian heritage festival, CelebrAsian, is reporting record attendance numbers after day one yesterday. The festivities continued this morning with a stacked lineup of fun. Vendors and volunteers dressed in cultural clothing, celebrating Asian traditions. Food trucks lined Locust Street serving up traditional cuisine.
DES MOINES, IA
Axios Des Moines

Des Moines beach concessions reopen after a decade hiatus

The concession stand at the Gray's Lake Park beach reopens Saturday for the first time in about a decade.Why it matters: The move comes as Des Moines' Parks and Recreation Department sees more people using local parks since the pandemic began, department spokesperson Jennifer Fletcher tells Axios.Of note: Another concession at the opposite side of the park — located on the lake's terrace — has been in use for years and will remain open this season.What they're serving: Sorry, no adult beverages.Hotdogs, ice cream, cold drinks and snacks are on the menu.Standup paddle boards are for rent.Life vests can be checked out for free.⏰ Open: 10am-8pm daily through July 31. Weekday hours begin at 1pm between Aug. 1 and Labor Day.2101 Fleur Drive in DSM.
DES MOINES, IA
KCRG.com

Black bear seen roaming northeast Iowa town

HESPER, Iowa (KCRG) - The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to be careful while grilling outside this Memorial Day Weekend after a black bear was seen roaming in far northeast Iowa this week. The sheriff’s office shared a video by a Hesper, Iowa resident that shows the...
WINNESHIEK COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Fire causes significant damage to restaurant in Shueyville

SHUEYVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - A restaurant in a northern Johnson County community was damaged by a Saturday morning fire, according to officials. At around 4:28 a.m., the Jefferson Monroe Fire Department from Swisher was sent to a report of a fire on Club Road near Shueyville, later identified as Shuey’s at 1158 Club Road NE. Firefighters, with the effort of several nearby departments, were able to extinguish the flames.
SHUEYVILLE, IA
KCRG.com

Single vehicle accident on I-380 Northbound causes dog to run away

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Police and the Iowa State Patrol responded to a single-vehicle accident on I-380 Northbound at 7th St. NE. No one was injured but a dog did run away from the vehicle following the accident. The dog is 10 months old, weighs approximately 90 pounds. Ir is a classic American bulldog, colored brown and white with green eyes.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy