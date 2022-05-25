Local access TV series wins regional and national awards

“Democratic Visions,” a long-running community access TV series produced by Eden Prairie resident Jeff Strate and a handful of volunteers, has been honored by the Alliance for Community Media (ACM) and the Best of the Midwest Media Fest.

Access producers and media centers from six states received their awards in Madison, Wisconsin, on May 12 for a variety of access programming.

Two of Strate’s “Democratic Visions” documentaries were honored.

“The Spring” won the top “excellence” award for a feature/documentary. The 16-minute video is about a controversial residential development proposal adjacent to an Eden Prairie conservation area, Riley Creek and the public tap of Fredrick-Miller Spring.

“Mayday Books,” about a progressive Minneapolis shop and meeting space, won an “achievement” award in the same category.

A profile on State Sen. Steve Cwodzinski and the 2021 season of Democratic Visions were also honored with merit awards from the fest.

“Hablando Entre Panas MN” host Maria Moreno-Farias and “Democratic Visions” producer Jeff Strate were honored with “Excellence” awards by the Best of the Midwest Media Fest on May 12 in Madison, Wisconsin. BCAT archive photo

Wisconsin Community Media runs the annual program to acknowledge the importance of local, independent, citizen-driven media in the Midwest.

National kudos

Democratic Visions was recently notified by the Foundation of the Alliance for Community Media that it has won three first prizes in its 2022 Hometown Media Awards, a national awards program. The awards will be handed out in Chicago on June 29 during Alliance for Community Media’s national convention.

Judging panels selected “Mayday Books” as the best program about a for-profit, community-based business and “Speak Mpls” as the best program on the empowering service of a community TV access center.

And, Democratic Visions was selected as the best, independently produced, access-TV magazine in the United States.

SWTV/BCAT producer Maria Moreno-Farias’ Latinx talk show , “Hablando Entre Panas MN,” was also applauded by Best of the Midwest Media Fest for its excellence in the amateur category.

“Democratic Visions” is a member of Southwest Community Television (SWTV) and its partner Bloomington Community Access Television (BCAT). SWTV serves Eden Prairie, Minnetonka, Hopkins, Edina and Richfield with programming appearing on Comcast Channel 15.

Strate began producing “Democratic Visions” in December 2008 with volunteers from Eden Prairie, Minnetonka, Hopkins, Edina, and Bloomington.

“Without SWTV,” he says,” ‘Democratic Visions’ and “Hablando Entre Panos MN” and other great, community-centered, independent voices would not be heard.”

Strate has long encouraged residents of Eden Prairie and its neighbors to take advantage of the access to TV facilities and training available to them through SWTV and BCAT.

Editor’s note: Jeff Strate is a contributing writer for the Eden Prairie Local News. In addition, he serves on the EPLN Board of Directors.