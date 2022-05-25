ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Last free lifeguard certification for Tulsa pools is this weekend

By Amy Hybels, FOX23 News
 4 days ago
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa hopes to open its city pools on June 4, but they are still looking for more lifeguards.

City of Tulsa’s Manager of the Aquatics program Nick Pond told FOX23 it’s not too late to sign up to be a lifeguard for the city pools this summer.

They’ve secured grant funding to waive the cost for certification classes, but those who may be interested are encouraged to reach out to Pond right away, as the free certification class is taking place this weekend.

Anyone interested can apply on their website.

Pond also stated interested applicants can reach out to him directly at npond@cityoftulsa.org.

After maintenance crews put in the work, Lacy Pool now stands at the ready for swimmers.

Pond spoke to the pool’s popularity.

“Last season the pool capacity here at Lacy was 175, and that filled out within the first hour and was full all six hours of the day,” he explained.

As temperatures rise, the demand for public pools do as well.

Currently, 15 people are certified lifeguards for the city of Tulsa public pools. Pond said they want another 10 people to join their ranks.

“We hate to turn people away,” Pond said. “But when it comes to not having the staff we have no choice.”

That’s why they’re offering a free certification class this weekend. It’s not too late to get signed up for training that could make a difference in someone’s life.

“It is rewarding in a way,” Pond said, “I could save a life potentially.”

This weekend kicks off the unofficial start of summer with many people hitting lakes and pools for the first time since last year.

And with picture perfect weather in the forecast, Tulsa Fire Department PIO Andy Little says preventing drownings, particularly at lakes and home pools, is always a concern.

“Active supervision is absolutely necessary to keep your family safe,” Little said.

“It can happen to any of us,” he added, “and it just takes a moment. We see the majority of these happen at home pools.”

According to statistics published on the CDC website, more children between the ages of one and four die from drowning than any other cause of death except birth defects.

For children ages one to fourteen, drowning is the second leading cause of unintentional injury death after motor vehicle crashes.

According to another statistic, most drownings in children under five happen in swimming pools.

We asked Little for his advice when it comes to keeping kids safe this summer: “We just ask that you make sure you keep your eyes on the kids,” he said.

He suggested that if the adult does need to step away, to have a friend that one trusts watch the kids, even take shifts, take turns.

And for children, Little reminds kids to not go in after a friend who may be struggling in the water. He said it’s better to toss something they can grab a hold of like a rope, a ring, or a pool net.

Other tips for kids include never swimming alone, always using a buddy system with adult supervision.

And for parents with pools, Little advises buying a locked fence that goes around the pool, so kids cannot get in.

Another safety suggestion includes having an alarm on doors leading outside that make a sound every time the door opens and shuts to alert adults if a child slips out a door.

