NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio – OVI: Lorain Road. An officer at 11:35 p.m. on May 11 witnessed a car weaving while headed eastbound on Lorain Road. The car’s speed was varying between 50 mph and 30 mph, according to a police report. The car several times crossed onto yellow lines and white lines. At the intersection of Porter Road, still traveling eastbound on Lorain Road, the car went almost completely into the left turn lane for southbound Porter traffic, according to the police report.

NORTH OLMSTED, OH ・ 18 HOURS AGO