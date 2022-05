Conservative journalist and political firebrand Laura Loomer is making waves, and this time, following redistricting, Loomer is now running in a Republican majority congressional district and could very well be in position to win a seat in Congress. This time, she’s running against longtime GOP Congressman, Rep. Daniel Webster (R-FL) in District 11. Webster was the 89th Speaker of the Florida House of Representatives and has been a member of the national House of Representatives since assuming office in 2011. In between his stints as speaker and his current position, Webster was a Senator in the Florida Legislature.

THE VILLAGES, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO