Rogersville shuts out California in state sectionals

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–State baseball sectionals Tuesday, in Class 4, Rogersville squared off with California.

And it’s already 3-nothing Wildcats on unearned runs in the third when LogRog adds more.

Noah Carrow singles up the middle, Curry Sutherland and Ross Lawerence both score and it’s 5-0 Wildcats.

Rogersville would load the bases and then Tanner Petersen hammers this to right, Torin Trent, Zach Higdon and Logan Taylor all score it’s 8-nothing Wildcats.

And Rogersville shuts out the Pintos 15-0.

