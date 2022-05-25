ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rogersville, MO

Rogersville shuts out California in state sectionals

 4 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–State baseball sectionals Tuesday, in Class 4, Rogersville squared off with California.

And it’s already 3-nothing Wildcats on unearned runs in the third when LogRog adds more.

Noah Carrow singles up the middle, Curry Sutherland and Ross Lawerence both score and it’s 5-0 Wildcats.

Rogersville would load the bases and then Tanner Petersen hammers this to right, Torin Trent, Zach Higdon and Logan Taylor all score it’s 8-nothing Wildcats.

And Rogersville shuts out the Pintos 15-0.

