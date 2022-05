Three more boys were arrested Friday in connection with the beating and attempted robbery of two men at an MBTA station in Boston earlier this week, authorities said. The attack was reported around 11:50 a.m. Monday at Shawmut Station in Dorchester. The two men, ages 69 and 47, were approached by several boys at the Blue Bike racks. The juveniles are accused of demanding money from the alleged victims while wielding a knife, according to a statement from MBTA Transit Police.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO