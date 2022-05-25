ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three Rays homers back McClanahan in 4-0 win over Marlins

By The Associated Press
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Kevin Kiermaier hit Pablo López’s first pitch for an inside-the-park home run and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Miami Marlins 4-0. Harold Ramirez and Ji-Man Choi also homered off López, who had given up only two home runs in eight preceding starts.

Shane McClanahan (4-2) pitched six innings for the Rays, striking out nine. Kiermaier hit a line drive that center fielder Jesús Sánchez dove forward to attempt to catch.

Tampa Bay Rays announce sellout for Saturday game against Yankees

The ball skipped past Sánchez and rolled to the wall as Kiermaier circled the bases, scoring when catcher Jacob Stallings couldn’t control the one-bounce relay throw in time.

The two teams take the field again Tuesday at 6:40 p.m.

