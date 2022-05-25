ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis County, MO

North St. Louis County leaders condemn DESE’s decision to replace board members

By Ashleigh Jackson
FOX 2
FOX 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ryuti_0fpK8XA900

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Some community leaders in north St. Louis County are condemning the commissioner for the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) over what they call discriminatory practices after two board members were told they will no longer serve on the board.

Two new board members were sworn in on Tuesday night. They were appointed by the state, which said the members they are replacing had terms that were set to expire in June.

But local leaders said they believe this is an example of discrimination in their schools by replacing qualified members with underqualified ones.

Top story: Teen who died of cancer not honored at graduation

At a Riverview garden town hall meeting, local black leaders voiced their concern after two members (Dr. Miranda Avant-Elliott and Dr. Lynn Beckwith Jr.) were told they would no longer serve on the special administrative board. This

The state commissioner said Beckwith wanted to transition, but Elliott said she was blindsided. Local leaders want to know what fueled this decision.

They feel black communities are getting the short end of the stick with underqualified employees. Opponents said this is not the first time DESE has made bad decisions in their neighborhoods.

They claim back in 2012, the state of Missouri appointed an unqualified superintendent to the Normandy School District. After months of community outrage, the superintendent resigned.

They now urge DESE to reverse their decision this time around.

“How do you not want two highly-qualified individuals to serve on a board of education when you say that the board failing, that the system is failing, and you have two individuals that have the credentials to help make it better? That doesn’t make sense to me,” said Rep. Marlene Terry.

Trending: Free Trip Tuesday heads to Margaritaville Lake Resort at The Lake of the Ozarks!

Since 2010, the state has been in charge of the school board. Appointing members to serve on the special board. By April 2024, the board will transition back to a fully seven-member, locally elected board.

The commissioner said this brings them one step closer.

“What we’ll see moving, we’ve appointed three returning, and the two members that were just added are highly qualified, recommended by the community,” said Commissioner of Education Margie Vandeven. “And I really look forward to seeing how they serve.”

Community leaders have also contacted Gov. Mike Parson asking to have this decision reversed, but the commissioner said that will not happen.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Government
Saint Louis County, MO
Government
County
Saint Louis County, MO
State
Missouri State
FOX 2

St. Louis officials to outline summer safety plans today

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis city officials plan to outline their summer safety plans Thursday ahead of Memorial Day weekend. Police will reveal the plans at the O’Fallon Park recreation complex. The plans include youth programming initiatives. Two weeks ago, St. Louis Police announced officers will work 12-hour shifts on weekend nights starting June 10.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Parson
KMOV

Cori Bush aims to keep residents safe from toxins in North County creek

NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - Missouri Congresswoman Cori Bush is working to keep metro St. Louis residents safe from toxins out of a north St. Louis County creek. Bush introduced a new bill that would require signs to be posted around Coldwater Creek warning residents about its dangers. During World War II, the creek flowed past areas where nuclear weapons were developed and radioactive waste was dumped.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ksmu.org

Some rural Missouri schools have been arming teachers for years

Some schools in south-central Missouri have created their own measures to stop a mass shooter: arming teachers. The move is not without controversy—but these extremely rural communities say it was their best option for safety. For many schools, the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary, which killed 26 people,...
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Condemn#School Board#Board Of Education#Dese#St
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Senate Candidate Trudy Busch Valentine Ducks Missouri Voters

Trudy Busch Valentine wants to be the Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate in Missouri, but two left-leaning political organizers in St. Louis say it is exceedingly difficult to get her to appear live in front of voters. Valentine made a splash when she first entered the race in the last...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Anonymous threat closes Mehlville High School on last day of school

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Mehlville High School’s campus is closed Friday due to an anonymous threat. The Mehlville School District sent an email to parents Friday morning saying, “a student reported that they had received an anonymous threat that could impact the safety of Mehlville High School.” The district said they immediately contacted St. […]
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
FOX 2

FOX 2

30K+
Followers
7K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy