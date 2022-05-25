ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

What we know about the guns used by Salvador Ramos in the Uvalde, TX, school shooting

By James Hartley
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 4 days ago

The 18-year-old who attacked an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas , on Tuesday used at least one of two “military-style” rifles he purchased shortly after his birthday to kill 19 students and two teachers, officials said. In initial statements on Tuesday, authorities said the shooter also had a handgun, but it was unclear Wednesday whether that was still believed to be the case.

According to the Associated Press, Salvador Ramos legally bought two AR-style rifles days before the attack. He bought one of the guns from a federally licensed dealer in the Uvalde area on May 17, according to Sen. John Whitmire. The day after, Ramos bought 375 rounds of ammunition, and he purchased the second rifle on May 20.

According to AP reports, officers found one of the rifles in Ramos’ truck and the other rifle in the school. He wore a tactical vest and dropped a backpack containing several magazines full of ammunition near the school entrance.

An Instagram that appeared to belong to the shooter was taken down. The profile, which Instagram has confirmed it’s working with law enforcement to review, had posted photos of guns , and the account followed other students at the suspect’s school.

One photo appears to shows a gun magazine in his hand. On May 20, the same day law enforcement officials believe Ramos bought a second rifle, a picture of two AR-style semi-automatic rifles appeared, the AP reported.

The shooting, with at least 19 students and two adults killed, is the deadliest at a school in Texas and the second deadliest attack on a K-12 school in America.

Ramos attacked the school in Uvalde, a heavily Latino town about an hour and a half west of San Antonio, and was killed by law enforcement, according to Gov. Greg Abbott.

