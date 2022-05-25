ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blackwood pulls ahead in Mobile County DA primary

By Tom Ingram, Typhani Gray
 4 days ago

UPDATE 9:55 p.m .: With 98% of votes in, Keith Blackwood is expected to prevail over Buzz Jordan in the Republican 13th Judicial Circuit District Attorney Primary. Blackwood has 69% of the vote compared to Jordan’s 31%.

Blackwood spoke at a downtown Mobile watch party.

“Together, along with all members of our community, we’re going to eliminate the backlog of cases that we have because of COVID. We’re going to diminish violent crime in our community together, and we are going to prosper together because good things are coming to Mobile County.”

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Keith Blackwood and Buzz Jordan squared off Tuesday in the Republican primary election for District Attorney of the 13th Judicial Circuit, which covers Mobile County. Well before polls opened Tuesday morning, robocalls both campaigns insist they did not order woke residents in south Alabama.

Buzz Jordan is a former Assistant District Attorney. Keith Blackwood has been with the DA’s office since 2008 and currently serves as the Chief Assistant DA under current DA Ashley Rich, who has endorsed him in the election.

Before most voters were awake, robocalls went out claiming to be from Blackwood’s campaign . Blackwood said his campaign had nothing to do with the 3 a.m. calls and said he has reported them to the FBI, Alabama Secretary of State and the Attorney General. Jordan said his campaign was not responsible for the calls, saying “I’ve run a clean campaign this whole time.”

