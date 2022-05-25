Man dies after deputy-involved shooting in Arizona City

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office says a man has died after a shooting that involved at least one deputy.

It happened Monday, May 23.

PCSO said they were called to a home because a man was threatening to take his own life with a large knife.

Sheriff Mark Lamb addressed the situation in a Facebook video.

They confirm the suspect, 30-year-old Arturo Rivero died and no law enforcement officers were hurt.

The sheriff's office said details are still limited as they investigate the shooting.

