Arizona City, AZ

Man dies after deputy-involved shooting in Arizona City

By Brooke Long
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 4 days ago
The Pinal County Sheriff's Office says a man has died after a shooting that involved at least one deputy.

It happened Monday, May 23.

PCSO said they were called to a home because a man was threatening to take his own life with a large knife.

Sheriff Mark Lamb addressed the situation in a Facebook video.

They confirm the suspect, 30-year-old Arturo Rivero died and no law enforcement officers were hurt.

The sheriff's office said details are still limited as they investigate the shooting.

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 Tucson News, updated throughout the day.

