Man dies after deputy-involved shooting in Arizona City
The Pinal County Sheriff's Office says a man has died after a shooting that involved at least one deputy.
It happened Monday, May 23.
PCSO said they were called to a home because a man was threatening to take his own life with a large knife.
Sheriff Mark Lamb addressed the situation in a Facebook video.
They confirm the suspect, 30-year-old Arturo Rivero died and no law enforcement officers were hurt.
The sheriff's office said details are still limited as they investigate the shooting.
