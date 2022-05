An estimated 700 students at Carrboro High School participated in a walkout as part of an abortion rights protest last week. The event was one of many protests that took place in Chapel Hill and across the country in response to the U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion obtained and published by Politico. If finalized, the opinion would overturn Roe v. Wade – and the constitutional right to abortion.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO