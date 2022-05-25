Opelika police locate missing 24-year-old man

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Shots were fired near the intersection of 8th St. and Illges Road on May 27, according to Columbus Police Sergeant Aaron Evrard. Officers received notice of the gunshots at around 7:47 p.m. Columbus Police say there was “robbery and assault on site”. One woman was reportedly hit by the gunfire, although […]

COLUMBUS, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO