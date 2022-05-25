Opelika police locate missing 24-year-old man

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Opelika police are investigating an early morning crash that claimed the life of a child and injured several others. Authorities responded to the three-vehicle wreck around 8:45 a.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of West Point Parkway. Police say a 5-year-old child was removed from a...
A Saturday-morning crash in Opelika left a 5-year-old dead and multiple other people injured. Opelika police responded at 8:42 a.m. to the wreck in the 2700 block of Westpoint Parkway. They arrived to find a three-vehicle crash and several victims with serious injuries. One of the passengers – the 5-year-old...
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating an overnight officer-involved shooting in Columbus. Columbus police say, shortly at 1:30 a.m., they responded to multiple calls regarding gunfire in the area of Urban Avenue and Norton Street. While investigating the incident, police say an officer engaged with...
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - The alert has been canceled, according to ALEA. COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - The Coffee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Tanya Greer. Ms. Greer is a 49-year-old white female, with brown hair and blue eyes, a tattoo...
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - An apartment building in Phenix City is an apparent total loss after an overnight fire. It happened at Clover Leaf Apartment Homes on Stadium Drive. While the exact time of the massive fire is not yet clear, witnesses say they began knocking on doors to alert residents around 2:45 a.m.
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Shots were fired near the intersection of 8th St. and Illges Road on May 27, according to Columbus Police Sergeant Aaron Evrard. Officers received notice of the gunshots at around 7:47 p.m. Columbus Police say there was “robbery and assault on site”. One woman was reportedly hit by the gunfire, although […]
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms says the man they’ve wanted for about a week on attempted murder charges in now in custody. 28-year-old James Quadarius Thomas was arrested earlier today at Vaughn Towers. Thomas shot one person and assaulted two others last weekend near Malvern, not far from the Houston County line.
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The Troup County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Colton Hall, 16, of LaGrange, Georgia, and requests public assistance locating the missing teen. According to the sheriff’s department, Hall was last seen at his residence at 207 Hines Rd. in LaGrange, Georgia, around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday. Hall may be wearing dark […]
THOMASTON, Ga. — A shooting at a middle Georgia graduation party early Saturday morning has left one teenager dead and two others injured. According to police, officers were called to the Main Event at Park Lane in reference to three people being shot just before 1 a.m. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A person is trapped after a rollover accident on Highway 80 in Lee County, Alabama. According to police dispatchers, the accident occurred around the 192-mile maker at Hwy 80 and Lee Road 11. No injuries have been reported as of now. This is a developing story.
Anniston, AL – Per the Anniston Police Department in the early morning hours of 05/27/22, gunfire erupted after a graduation party at 1204 Front St. Over 150 people (ages 14 to 20s) from all over the area were attending this event.
Two juveniles are being charged as adults in a shooting that left another juvenile injured. Alexander City deputy police Chief James Easterwood said the incident occurred the evening of May 14 in the Sixth Street area. “A non-resident juvenile met with two juveniles from Alexander City,” Easterwood said. “An argument...
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — A deputy with the Fayette County Sheriff's Office returned fire on a 13-year-old girl on Wednesday, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Around 8:44 p.m., a man called the sheriff's office for help with a custody exchange dispute, the GBI said, involving a 3-year-old.
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office announced a new digital siren by a company called Pursuit Alert. It will provide life-saving alerts to east Alabama communities in case of an emergency. With the push of a button, deputies can alert the public of an emergency....
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus woman accused of killing her two-year-old child appeared before a judge Thursday, May 26. Investigators say Taylor Taylorson’s child ingested methamphetamine a year ago at Overlook Garden Apartments on Oakview Avenue in south Columbus. In court, Taylorson’s attorney argued the case should be...
DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dale County man has been arrested on multiple charges after police say he stole a television and a handgun. Cornelius Borders, 21, of Midland City, broke into an apartment on U.S. 134 and stole a television from an apartment, police say. At the time, a witness say they say a witness saw Borders break in and take the TV.
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Shots were fired at Whisperwood Apartments at around 8 p.m. on May 26, according to Columbus Police Sergeant Aaron Evrard. Officers found multiple shell casings on the ground. Columbus Police say there was no injury or property damage. Stick with News 3 on-air and online as we continue to gather information.
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – An inmate death at the Lee County Jail is under investigation. The death happened on May 25, 2022. According to a news release from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, “conditions present at the time of the discovery of the inmate indicated that foul play was involved.” Corrections officers at the […]
Comments / 0