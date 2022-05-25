ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opelika, AL

Opelika police locate missing 24-year-old man

By Leonard Hall
WTVM
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department has located a missing...

www.wtvm.com

WTVM

5-year-old dead, 4 injured in Opelika crash

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Opelika police are investigating an early morning crash that claimed the life of a child and injured several others. Authorities responded to the three-vehicle wreck around 8:45 a.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of West Point Parkway. Police say a 5-year-old child was removed from a...
OPELIKA, AL
AL.com

5-year-old killed, 4 others seriously injured in Opelika crash

A Saturday-morning crash in Opelika left a 5-year-old dead and multiple other people injured. Opelika police responded at 8:42 a.m. to the wreck in the 2700 block of Westpoint Parkway. They arrived to find a three-vehicle crash and several victims with serious injuries. One of the passengers – the 5-year-old...
OPELIKA, AL
WTVM

GBI investigating overnight officer-involved shooting in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating an overnight officer-involved shooting in Columbus. Columbus police say, shortly at 1:30 a.m., they responded to multiple calls regarding gunfire in the area of Urban Avenue and Norton Street. While investigating the incident, police say an officer engaged with...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Fire rips through Phenix City apartment building

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - An apartment building in Phenix City is an apparent total loss after an overnight fire. It happened at Clover Leaf Apartment Homes on Stadium Drive. While the exact time of the massive fire is not yet clear, witnesses say they began knocking on doors to alert residents around 2:45 a.m.
PHENIX CITY, AL
wtvy.com

Geneva County attempted murder suspect in custody

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms says the man they’ve wanted for about a week on attempted murder charges in now in custody. 28-year-old James Quadarius Thomas was arrested earlier today at Vaughn Towers. Thomas shot one person and assaulted two others last weekend near Malvern, not far from the Houston County line.
GENEVA COUNTY, AL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Two arrests made in Sixth Street shooting

Two juveniles are being charged as adults in a shooting that left another juvenile injured. Alexander City deputy police Chief James Easterwood said the incident occurred the evening of May 14 in the Sixth Street area. “A non-resident juvenile met with two juveniles from Alexander City,” Easterwood said. “An argument...
ALEXANDER CITY, AL
WLTX.com

Deputy shoots back at 13-year-old girl in Georgia, GBI says

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — A deputy with the Fayette County Sheriff's Office returned fire on a 13-year-old girl on Wednesday, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Around 8:44 p.m., a man called the sheriff's office for help with a custody exchange dispute, the GBI said, involving a 3-year-old.
FAYETTE COUNTY, GA
WTVM

Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office announces Digital Siren app

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office announced a new digital siren by a company called Pursuit Alert. It will provide life-saving alerts to east Alabama communities in case of an emergency. With the push of a button, deputies can alert the public of an emergency....
LEE COUNTY, AL
WTVM

Columbus mother accused of killing child in 2021 appears in court

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus woman accused of killing her two-year-old child appeared before a judge Thursday, May 26. Investigators say Taylor Taylorson’s child ingested methamphetamine a year ago at Overlook Garden Apartments on Oakview Avenue in south Columbus. In court, Taylorson’s attorney argued the case should be...
COLUMBUS, GA
wdhn.com

Dale Co. man arrested on theft charges

DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dale County man has been arrested on multiple charges after police say he stole a television and a handgun. Cornelius Borders, 21, of Midland City, broke into an apartment on U.S. 134 and stole a television from an apartment, police say. At the time, a witness say they say a witness saw Borders break in and take the TV.
DALE COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

COLUMBUS: Shots fired at Whisperwood Apartments

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Shots were fired at Whisperwood Apartments at around 8 p.m. on May 26, according to Columbus Police Sergeant Aaron Evrard. Officers found multiple shell casings on the ground. Columbus Police say there was no injury or property damage. Stick with News 3 on-air and online as we continue to gather information.
COLUMBUS, GA

