CLEVELAND -- A shout-out to Linking Employment, Abilities and Potential (LEAP) and Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities (OOD). Last year, in 2021, with the pandemic in full swing, I was lucky enough to come across the opportunity of a lifetime. I was graduating from high school as a person with several disabilities. As a transfer student into my community in my junior year, I felt out of place, not being born and raised in the same school system, as most of my classmates had been, and being misunderstood for my invisible disabilities. I made a few friends, but with the pandemic, I felt even more isolated.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 10 HOURS AGO