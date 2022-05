President Biden traveled to Uvalde, Texas, on Sunday to help console the community as it grieves from, and seeks to comprehend, last week's massacre at Robb Elementary School. Biden and first lady Jill Biden quietly reflected outside of the school, in front of a makeshift memorial filled with flowers and photos of the 21 victims, most of whom were around 10 years old.

UVALDE, TX ・ 2 HOURS AGO