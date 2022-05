BALTIMORE, Md. — In the national semifinal, the No. 1 North Carolina Tar Heels (21-0) beat the No. 4 Northwestern Wildcats (16-5), 15-14, Friday afternoon at Homewood Field. It didn’t take long for the Wildcats to get on the board first. Under a minute into the contest, graduate midfielder Jill Girardi cut down the middle of the Tar Heels’ defense and sunk her shot into the top shelf.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO