Little Rock, AR

Sen. John Boozman takes heated Republican Senate primary

By Bill Smith
 4 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Sen. John Boozman made it through a contentious Republican primary Tuesday to take his party’s nomination to run this November for the Senate.

Boozman held off a push from newcomer Jake Bequette, an Army veteran and former NFL player. Bequette tried running to the right of Boozman, labeling him a RINO – Republican In Name Only.

The two-term incumbent had a deep bench of support, though, with endorsements from GOP heavy-hitters like former Pres. Donald Trump, fellow Sen. Tom Cotton and Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who was also running for the Republican nomination for governor.

In addition to Bequette, Boozman topped campaigns from Hot Springs gun ranger owner Jan Morgan and pastor Heath Loftis.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

