Elmira, NY

Crusaders move on to sectional semifinals

By Chuck Brame
 4 days ago

SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – The Crusaders began play in sectionals with a win at home on Tuesday.

The third-seeded Elmira Notre Dame softball team defeated sixth-seeded Sidney 8-5 in the Section IV Class C quarterfinals. Shannon Maloney hit a solo home run to left field to give the Crusaders a 1-0 lead in the second inning. Maloney went 4-for-4 at the plate with 2 RBI’s for Notre Dame. Payton Miller went 2-for-4 with 3 RBI’s for the Crusaders. Olivia Switzer had 13 strikeouts on the mound for the Crusaders and allowed two earned runs.

The IAC Large School champs improve to 17-4 this season and will host seventh-seeded Tioga in the Section IV Class C semifinals on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

