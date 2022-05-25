ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Chris Jones wins Democratic primary for Arkansas Governor’s race

By Brandon Ringo
 4 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Pine Bluff-native Chris Jones is officially set to square off with Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders in the Arkansas Governor’s race.

According to the Associated Press, Jones defeated four other candidates to become the first black man to run in the general election for the Arkansas Governor’s office.

Trump press secretary Sanders wins GOP Arkansas governor nod

Jones won the race by defeating Anthony ‘Tony’ Bland, Jay Martin, James ‘Rus’ Russell, III and Supha Xayprasith-Mays.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

