Chris Jones wins Democratic primary for Arkansas Governor’s race
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Pine Bluff-native Chris Jones is officially set to square off with Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders in the Arkansas Governor’s race.
According to the Associated Press, Jones defeated four other candidates to become the first black man to run in the general election for the Arkansas Governor’s office.Trump press secretary Sanders wins GOP Arkansas governor nod
Jones won the race by defeating Anthony ‘Tony’ Bland, Jay Martin, James ‘Rus’ Russell, III and Supha Xayprasith-Mays.
