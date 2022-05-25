ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marrero, LA

Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash on US 90 After Running Off Roadway

Calcasieu Parish News
4 days ago
 4 days ago
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash on US 90. Louisiana – According to Louisiana State Police, Troopers with LSP Troop B responded to a single-vehicle crash on US 90B east at Terry Parkway on May 24, 2022, shortly after 4:00 a.m. Bret...

Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Killed in Crash on LA 617 Near LA 383

Louisiana – According to Louisiana State Police, at approximately 4:15 p.m. on Thursday, May 26, 2022, LSP Troop F responded to a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 617 south of Louisiana Highway 838. Prince L. Sparks, 77, of Monroe, was killed in the crash. According to the preliminary investigation, Sparks’ 2015 Nissan Sentra entered the roadway from a private driveway and failed to yield to a southbound 2013 Ford F-250. As a result, the Ford and Nissan collided.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Speed a Suspected Factor in Fatal Motorcycle Crash on LA Hwy 1 that Claimed the Life of a Louisiana Man

Speed a Suspected Factor in Fatal Motorcycle Crash that Claimed the Life of a Louisiana Man. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on May 27, 2022, that on May 26, 2022, shortly after 5:00 p.m., LSP Troop C was notified of a single-vehicle fatal crash involving a motorcycle on Louisiana Highway 1, about 5 miles south of Louisiana Highway 3235. Ace Billiot, 42, of Golden Meadow, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
KPLC TV

Lake Charles man charged with negligent homicide in crash that killed urgent care nurse

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - A driver involved in a crash that killed an urgent care nurse has been charged with negligent homicide, police say. Kasandra Trahan, 48, of Carlyss, died after her vehicle was struck by a pickup truck on Country Club Road in March, according to the Lake Charles Police Department. The truck was driven by Joshua Cole Miller, 37, of Lake Charles.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Unidentified Pedestrian Struck and Killed in Early Morning Crash in Louisiana on LA 101

Unidentified Pedestrian Struck and Killed in Early Morning Crash in Louisiana on LA 101. Louisiana – Troopers with LSP Troop D responded to a single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian near the intersection of LA Hwy 101 and Gro Racca Road in Jefferson Davis Parish on May 26, 2022, at approximately 1:00 a.m. An unidentified pedestrian was killed in the crash. The pedestrian was walking north within the lane of travel on LA 101, according to the preliminary investigation. At the same time, the driver of a northbound 2013 Ford F150 pickup truck struck the pedestrian.
JEFFERSON DAVIS PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Driver Sentenced to 30 Years in Connection with Hit-and-Run Crash that Killed a Construction Worker

Louisiana Driver Sentenced to 30 Years in Connection with Hit-and-Run Crash that Killed a Construction Worker. Louisiana – Brady Ortego, a 44 year old construction worker, was killed in a hit-and-run crash on the Hale Boggs Bridge (I-310) on January 14, 2021, when he was struck by a vehicle and his body was thrown into the Mississippi River. Hunter Johnson, 23, was apprehended following a thorough investigation. Johnson was sentenced to 30 years in the Louisiana Department of Corrections on May 25, 2022 for vehicular homicide. The sentence is divided into 18 years in prison and 12 years of supervision following release. In addition, he was sentenced to 5 years in the Louisiana Department of Corrections for obstruction of justice. The sentences were ordered to run concurrently as a result of a plea agreement reached between the State of Louisiana and the defendant. On February 9, 2022, he pled guilty to both charges.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

4 Louisiana Men Sentenced for Stealing More Than 30 Firearms from a Licensed Gun Dealer

4 Louisiana Men Sentenced for Stealing More Than 30 Firearms from a Licensed Gun Dealer. Louisiana – On May 27, 2022, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that four men had been sentenced for their roles in the theft of 32 firearms from a gun dealer in Maurice, Louisiana. United States District Judge Robert R. Summerhays sentenced the defendants as follows:
MAURICE, LA
CBS 42

Truck crashes into Louisiana apartment complex

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Members of the Baton Rouge Police Department were called to the scene of a crash overnight at Sherwood Meadows Dr. and North Harrells Ferry Rd. In the video, you can see that a truck appears to have crashed into Sherwood Meadows Apartments. This a developing story and there is no […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
freightwaves.com

Punishment divergence grows as 2 more Louisiana accident scammers are sentenced

The divergence in sentence lengths for those who have pleaded guilty in the Louisiana staged accident scheme continues to grow. In the latest sentencing Thursday, both for individuals who were not masterminds of the plots but were passengers in cars that collided with commercial vehicles, one defendant received 17 months in jail. The second received three years of probation.
LOUISIANA STATE
wbrz.com

Man who broke into Baton Rouge woman's home, stole her dog, arrested in Assumption Parish

BATON ROUGE - A Napoleonville man was arrested by deputies Thursday for an outstanding warrant after a woman told police he broke into her house and stole her dog. According to an arrest warrant, 24-year-old Jacob Daigle broke into a woman's Baton Rouge home May 6. The woman told officers he came in through an unlocked window, snatched her dog and broke some small things before taking off.
BATON ROUGE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana State Police searching for woman last seen Wednesday morning

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 69-year-old Walker woman last seen Wednesday morning. The sheriff’s office identified the woman as Valencia “Judy” Pool. She is described by authorities as five-foot-seven, weighing 150 pounds, with blue eyes and gray hair. LPSO says she was wearing glasses, dark jeans, […]
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man arrested after leading troopers on high-speed chase that ends with crash into van, 18-wheelers

A Mississippi man is behind bars after he reportedly led officers on a high-speed chase that ended when he crashed into a mini-van and two tractor-trailers. Jackson news sources report that Carlen Andujo, of Pearl, was arrested Wednesday after Mississippi Highway Patrol troopers tried to stop a speeding car on Highway 80 near Star Road in Rankin County. The incident occurred at approximately 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
JACKSON, MS
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Bicyclist Succumbs to Injuries Received in Crash on LA 660

Louisiana Bicyclist Succumbs to Injuries Received in Crash on LA 660. Louisiana – On May 23, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that on May 17, 2022, shortly after 5:00 p.m., LSP Troop C was notified of a severe injury crash involving a bicyclist on Louisiana Highway 660 at the intersection with Bayou Gardens Boulevard on Louisiana Highway 660 at the intersection with Bayou Gardens Boulevard. Colby Prestenback, 21, of Gray, Louisiana, died as a result of the crash. Prestenback was riding his bicycle south on the northbound shoulder of LA Hwy 660, approaching the intersection with Bayou Gardens Boulevard, according to preliminary investigation. Simultaneously, a 2006 Ford F-150 was driving east on Bayou Gardens Boulevard, approaching the intersection with LA Highway 660. Prestenback failed to stop for a red traffic signal, entered the intersection with Bayou Gardens Boulevard, and was hit by the Ford, which had a green traffic signal.
GRAY, LA
Lake Charles, LA
