Akron, OH

15-year-old boy shot, killed in Akron

By Courtney Shaw
 4 days ago
Akron police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy.

The shooting happened after 5:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of Biruta Street.

When police arrived, they found the boy with a gunshot wound to his chest.

He was transported to Akron Children's Hospital, where he later died.

The medical examiner identified the teen as Jerry Davis, of Akron.

According to police, detectives learned that there was a fight outside of a home involving at least two other people when the situation escalated resulting in Davis getting shot.

Police said they have identified a person of interest.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490.

