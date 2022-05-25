ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oshkosh, WI

Oshkosh PD: Stranger offers to give juvenile girl ride home

 4 days ago
Oshkosh Police are investigating after a stranger walked up to a juvenile girl in the city Tuesday and offered to give her a ride home, according to a news release.

The girl reported that she was walking between West 17th Avenue and Delaware Street at about 4 p.m. when a man she does not know walked up to her, and tried to convince her that she was related to one of her friends, and that he would give her a ride home, police said.

The girl ran away from the man and he did not chase her, police said.

The man is described as being in his 30s, about 6-foot-2, with a large tattoo on the right side of his neck, police said. He was wearing a blue surgical mask, a baggy, green hooded sweatshirt, and black sweatpants, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Oshkosh Police at (920) 236-5700.

