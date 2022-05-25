Report: Steelers to Promote Omar Khan to General Manager

The soon-to-be former vice president has worked with the organization since 2001.

The Steelers have reportedly selected Omar Khan as their new general manager, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter .

Following weeks of interviews, the Steelers chose to stick with someone who is familiar with the organization.

Khan has remained with the Steelers organization since 2001. He first worked as the team’s football operations coordinator in their football operations and player personnel department. In 2011, he was promoted to the director of football operations. Then, most recently since 2016, he’s worked as the vice president of football and business administration.

Before working with the Steelers, the 45-year-old worked with the Saints starting in 1997 in the football operations department. He interned with the Saints while in college at Tulane University, too.

From 2000 until this year, Khan worked with now former general manager Kevin Colbert. The two of them worked to sign 30 Pro Bowlers during their time together. Additionally, the Steelers won two Super Bowls during their tenure.

In January, Colbert announced that he was stepping down from the organization, which then prompted a nationwide search.

Additionally, Eagles’ vice president of player personnel Andy Wiedl is expected to take over as Khan’s assistant general manager. Wiedl is a Pittsburgh native.

The Steelers have yet to make an official announcement on the hirings.

