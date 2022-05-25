ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Report: Steelers to Promote Omar Khan to General Manager

By Madison Williams
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NviGY_0fpK3lFY00

The soon-to-be former vice president has worked with the organization since 2001.

The Steelers have reportedly selected Omar Khan as their new general manager, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter .

Following weeks of interviews, the Steelers chose to stick with someone who is familiar with the organization.

Khan has remained with the Steelers organization since 2001. He first worked as the team’s football operations coordinator in their football operations and player personnel department. In 2011, he was promoted to the director of football operations. Then, most recently since 2016, he’s worked as the vice president of football and business administration.

Before working with the Steelers, the 45-year-old worked with the Saints starting in 1997 in the football operations department. He interned with the Saints while in college at Tulane University, too.

From 2000 until this year, Khan worked with now former general manager Kevin Colbert. The two of them worked to sign 30 Pro Bowlers during their time together. Additionally, the Steelers won two Super Bowls during their tenure.

In January, Colbert announced that he was stepping down from the organization, which then prompted a nationwide search.

Additionally, Eagles’ vice president of player personnel Andy Wiedl is expected to take over as Khan’s assistant general manager. Wiedl is a Pittsburgh native.

The Steelers have yet to make an official announcement on the hirings.

More NFL Coverage:

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Vegas: Packers are One of The Favorites to Sign Seven Time Pro Bowl Wide Receiver

Even after acquiring three wide receivers in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Green Bay Packers could find themselves benefiting from signing a veteran wide receiver. Adding one more weapon for Rodgers could be beneficial for two reasons. It could help bridge the gap between the rookies their progression. Julio Jones could also be the missing piece for a 2022 Super Bowl run.
GREEN BAY, WI
hotnewhiphop.com

Stephen A. Smith Pumps The Brakes On Colin Kaepernick's Return

Colin Kaepernick was given a huge opportunity with the Las Vegas Raiders this past week. The shunned NFL quarterback got to tryout with the Raiders and now, it is believed that he has a real chance of being signed thanks to an impressive showing during the workout. Kaepernick was throwing dimes to receives and he seemed nimble enough to stand in the pocket. Needless to say, Kap has remained in good shape over the last six years.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Husband Of Legendary Reporter Erin Andrews

The legendary NFL reporter celebrated a special birthday on Wednesday. Andrews, who covers the NFL for FOX, is an icon in the sideline reporting game. Andrews previously worked for ABC and ESPN, covering college football. She's taken over the NFL sideline reporting role for FOX and handled it with great class. Andrews will be working with some new announcers in 2022, though, as Joe Buck and Troy Aikman are off to ESPN.
NFL
The Spun

MLB Pitcher Receives 80-Game Suspension

Free-agent pitcher Carlos Martinez has received an 80-game suspension for violating the league's PED policy, per MLB Network insider Jon Heyman. Martinez tested positive for the performance-enhancing substance Ibutamoren (increases Human Growth Hormone), per the StarTribune. Martinez, a former All-Star for the St. Louis Cardinals, was picked up by Boston's...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Schefter
The Spun

Former NFL Player Reportedly Arrested Following Airport Fight

A former NFL player was reportedly arrested following an alleged fight at an airport. Brendan Langley, a former Denver Broncos wide receiver who's since played in the CFL, was reportedly arrested at Newark Liberty International Airport. According to a report from TMZ, Langley allegedly got into a fight with a...
NEWARK, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steelers#Cowboys#Texans#American Football#Espn#Tulane University#Pro Bowlers#Eagles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Pepsi
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

70K+
Followers
34K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy