UPDATE — IMPD says ​​​​​​​both girls have been located. Detectives are appreciative to members of the community for their assistance in helping locate them. INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating two runaway siblings. According to police, 14-year-old Lauryn Elizabeth Nelson and her 9-year-old sister Xyla Samual […]

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO