ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

'Enough is enough': Biden calls on lawmakers to take action after Uvalde school shooting

By Rebecca Morin, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20sJ8Z_0fpK3FCQ00

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden on Tuesday called on lawmakers to “stand up to the gun lobby” and take action following a deadly elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas .

“I had hoped when I became president, I would not have to do this again. Another massacre,” Biden said in remarks at the White House. “Beautiful, innocent second, third and fourth graders.”

“As a nation, we have to ask ourselves, ‘when in God’s name are we going to stand up to the gun lobby,’” the president continued.

'Tragic and senseless': At least 18 children killed in Texas elementary school shooting; gunman dead

At least 19 children were killed Tuesday, making it the deadliest shooting at a U.S. grade school since the 2012 attack at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut. Two teachers also died in the shooting in Texas.

Biden, who lost his first wife, Neilia, and baby daughter, Naomi, in a car accident in 1972 and his adult son Beau, to brain cancer in 2015, invoked his own experience with loss, saying “to lose a child is like having a piece of your soul ripped away."

“There’s a hollowness in your chest, you feel like you’re being sucked into it," he continued.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22cCIe_0fpK3FCQ00
President Joe Biden speaks to the nation about the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, from the White House on Tuesday as first lady Jill Biden listens. Manuel Balce Ceneta, AP

Prior to his speech, Biden issued a proclamation ordering flags to be flown at half-staff through Saturday to honor the victims of the school shooting.

Bloodshed since Sandy Hook: Uvalde school shooting among deadliest school attacks in past 10 years

While aboard Air Force One on Tuesday, Biden spoke on the phone with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott “to offer any and all assistance he needs in the wake of the horrific shooting in Uvalde, TX,” White House communications director Kate Bedingfield wrote in a tweet.

During his remarks, Biden said Americans have to make it clear to every elected official that it’s time to act on gun control.

“I am sick and tired of it. We have to act," Biden said. "Don’t tell me we can’t have an impact on this carnage.”

Biden ended his remarks by offering prayers to the parents who are "trying to figure out will I be able to sleep again" and are questioning what happens tomorrow.

"God bless the loss of innocent life on this sad day," Biden said. "May the Lord be near the brokenhearted and save those crushed in spirit because they're going to need a lot of help, a lot of our prayers."

More: It's not just Uvalde, Texas — gunfire on school grounds is at historic highs in the US

Reach Rebecca Morin on Twitter @RebeccaMorin_

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Enough is enough': Biden calls on lawmakers to take action after Uvalde school shooting

Comments / 0

Related
thebrag.com

Cardi B under fire after controversial tweet about Texas school shooting

Cardi B has faced major backlash over a controversial post she made on Twitter amid the news that there had been yet another fatal school shooting in the US. On May 24, the world was left shocked and saddened over the news a teenage gunman had killed at least 19 students and two teachers at an elementary school in Texas.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Family of girl, 10, killed in Uvalde school shooting refuse to appear with Gov Abbott

The mother and father of a Uvalde school shooting victim have refused to speak with Texas Governor Greg Abbott over his support for guns. Kimberly and Felix Rubio refused to meet Mr Abbott on Wednesday after their 10-year-old daughter Lexi was among the 19 children killed by 18-year-old Salvador Ramos at Robb Elementary School.“My first thought was, ‘My Lexi doesn’t even like him,’” Ms Rubio told The New York Times. “She was really little, but we talked about this stuff at home.”Remarks made by Mr Abbott on Wednesday, in which he suggested the Uvalde shooter’s mental health was to blame...
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Washington, TX
State
Washington State
State
Connecticut State
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
The Independent

Donald Trump slammed for dancing after ‘disingenuously’ reading list of Texas shooting dead

Donald Trump has been slammed for dancing after reading a list of those who died in the Texas school shooting. The former president spoke at the convention of the National Rifle Association (NRA) and danced to the 1966 song Hold On, I’m Comin’ by Sam and Dave after his speech, during which he read out the names of those who died in Uvalde on Tuesday. He argued that teachers should be armed to be able to defend themselves and their students. Critics blasted Mr Trump for his “disingenuous” suggestions and the dancing following his address. “Trump danced at the...
UVALDE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Jill Biden
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shooting#Gun Control#Politics Federal#Violent Crime#Politics Whitehouse#Robb Elementary School#The White House#Ap
Washington Examiner

Gun control not the answer to mass shootings: Poll

While mass shootings like the recent slayings at a Buffalo supermarket are typically followed with new calls for gun control, most voters believe that is not the answer, and an overwhelming majority say it’s impossible to stop the gun killings. In the latest Rasmussen Reports survey, likely voters quizzed...
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
White House
NBC News

Mehmet Oz claims victory as Pennsylvania declares recount

Republican Mehmet Oz, the television personality and doctor endorsed by former President Donald Trump, declared himself the "presumptive" Republican nominee for Senate in Pennsylvania on Friday, despite the state's announcement this week that the race would need an official recount. In a video posted to Twitter, Oz thanks his supporters...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

485K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy