FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Big Gay Market (BGM) announced its return to Northwest Arkansas in June for Pride Month. BGM, Fayetteville's all queer maker's market, is hosting three events during June, with the first taking place in Rogers on Saturday, June 4, at Mavis Wine Co. and Java Dudes from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Each event will feature a list of local makers with products including jewelry, baked goods, clothing, art, stickers, custom Furbies, pottery, candles, food and more.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 3 DAYS AGO