China

Solomon Islands journalists shut out of China foreign minister visit, raising secrecy concerns

By Kate Lyons
 4 days ago
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi Photograph: Mark Schiefelbein/AP

Pacific journalists have raised serious concerns about secrecy surrounding the upcoming marathon tour of the Pacific by China’s foreign minister, who will be visiting eight countries in 10 days.

Wang Yi will visit Solomon Islands, Kiribati, Samoa, Tonga, Vanuatu, Papua New Guinea, Timor Leste and Fiji between 26 May and 4 June, on a tour of the region that has been labelled “extraordinary and unprecedented” by Pacific experts.

It comes at a time that China’s engagement in the region has seen an “uptick in tempo” , as it looks to cement relationships and sign economic, infrastructure and security deals.

Wang Yi’s first stop is expected to be Solomon Islands on Thursday, where he will build on an alliance which has been in the international spotlight in the last few months after the draft of a security deal signed by the two governments was leaked.

Solomon Islands government has confirmed to the Guardian that “a number of MOUs” will be signed during the visit, which will be announced on Thursday evening.

Despite speculation about the trip for weeks, China’s foreign ministry refused to answer questions about the potential visit until Tuesday night, on the eve of the trip. Even then, foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin refused to confirm when Wang Yi would arrive in Solomon Islands.

Journalists seeking to cover the Solomon Islands leg of the tour for international outlets say they have been blocked from attending press events, while those journalists allowed access are extremely limited in their ability to ask questions.

Georgina Kekea, the president of the Media Association of Solomon Islands (MASI), said getting information about the Wang’s visit to the country, including an itinerary, had been very difficult.

“We’ve been asking for copies of the program so we can participate in terms of getting video or having interviews but it’s not forthcoming. I don’t know how to term that, whether its restriction of the press, I guess it is,” she said.

She said there was just one press event scheduled in Honiara during Wang’s two-day visit – on Thursday – but that only journalists from two Solomon Islands’ newspapers, the national broadcaster, and Chinese media were permitted to attend.

Reporters such as Kekea, who often work for international outlets such as the Guardian and Al Jazeera, have not been granted credentials for the event.

“We know the borders for Solomon Islands have been closed since 2020 so we do not have international journalists to cover the story and it’s an event that is of international interest, so a few of the reporters work for international organisations … but we are not given that opportunity to be a part of the media group that are given credentials to be there in person,” she said.

Kekea said the reason given was concern about Covid, but she felt that was “just an excuse”. Solomon Islands has recorded 18,000 cases of the virus and around 150 deaths, with deaths spiking in late February.

MASI has called on media outlets granted accreditation to boycott the event in solidarity with colleagues who have been shut out.

Kekea added that from the program she has seen, press will be given the opportunity to ask only two questions of the foreign minister: one from a Solomon Islands journalist and one from Chinese media.

“It’s quite worrying for us, we really have good freedom to do our work, but when it comes to these events, they seem to be blocking us.”

There is still secrecy surrounding the text of the security deal signed by China and Solomon Islands. It has not been made public or shared with members of parliament, despite the Opposition calling for this to happen.

Dorothy Wickham, a veteran Solomon Islands’ journalist, wrote earlier this month that since the draft security deal leaked she has seen a media “blackout” unlike anything she has experienced in her three decades in journalism.

Of the upcoming visit, Wickham tweeted: “Well, let’s hope we are treated with some form of respect and given a press conference after all formalities are completed.”

It is widely expected that China will sign further agreements with Solomon Islands during its visit and will be looking to sign agreements with other Pacific nations during the tour as well.

Vanuatu has just signed a contract with China for the construction of a new runway extension at Pekoa airport on the island of Santo, to allow access for larger aircraft, making it accessible for the delivery of humanitarian aid.

There are concerns that Kiribati could sign a deal with China, giving it special fishing rights in the Phoenix Islands Protected Area (PIPA), which was one of the world’s largest marine protected areas, until the Kiribati government announced last year it would open up PIPA to commercial fishing .

Dr Anna Powles, a senior lecturer in security studies at Massey University in New Zealand, said that while Australia, New Zealand and the US will be watching China’s Pacific tour closely, there is not much they can or should do to prevent sovereign Pacific nations signing deals with China.

“These are sovereign countries who will pursue deals based on their national interests,” she said.

“What Australia, New Zealand and the US can do is seek to be better partners and seek to deepen those relationships so that when deals like these are being made, New Zealand and Australia particularly, can support Pacific countries to get the best deal possible … and from a strategic point of view that reduces the permission space that China can operate in.”

Related
Ray Liotta obituary

“As far back as I can remember, I always wanted to be a gangster.” Those words, delivered with lingering fascination by the actor Ray Liotta, who has died unexpectedly aged 67, ushered audiences into Martin Scorsese’s Goodfellas (1990), one of the most dynamic pictures made about the criminal life and its enticements.
Biden is sending dangerous messages about Taiwan to China. The US should tread with care

Joe Biden made a potentially dangerous statement on Monday. In Tokyo, he gave a flat “yes” to a reporter’s question of whether he was willing to “get involved militarily to defend Taiwan”. “That’s the commitment we made,” the president claimed. In fact, the United States scrapped its formal commitment to defend Taiwan in 1979, replacing a treaty of alliance with the Taiwan Relations Act, which obligates the United States to help equip Taiwan to defend itself.
Daily Mail

Fear spreads through Chinese city as sky turns blood red

Video from the Chinese port-city of Zhoushan neighbouring Shanghai shows the sky turned blood-red under thick layers of fog. Panic could be heard in the voices of the residents as they recorded the discoloured horizon, stirring apocalyptic fears. The crimson sky was most prominent by the port, prompting worries that...
Daily Mail

Australia's huge snub to China and Russia as the country rips up their invites to a major weapons summit

The Australian Navy has banned China and Russia from a major international military summit in a bitter snub amid rising tensions with the two powers. The Indo Pacific 2022 International Maritime Exposition begins in Sydney on Tuesday, with arms dealers from more than 700 defence companies across the globe showing off the latest cutting-edge Navy technology in a bid to win a piece of Australia's $270billion military budget over the next decade.
Fox News

Satellite images suggest China may have developed new class of nuclear-powered submarine

Satellite images of a Chinese shipyard suggest the country may have developed a new class of nuclear-powered attack submarines, Reuters reported Tuesday. The images clearly show a submarine in dry dock, but shrouds over key areas of the vessel make it difficult to determine whether it is an entirely new class of ship or merely an upgrade to an existing model, according to Reuters. The changes in question relate to adding vertical-launching missile tubes for guided missiles as well as an upgraded propulsion system.
Daily Mail

Shanghai morgue workers open a body bag to discover care home patient is ALIVE after he was mistakenly declared dead and loaded into a hearse amid Covid crisis engulfing city

Shanghai morgue workers reacted in a flustered disbelief when they discovered an elderly patient they were delivering to the morgue in a body bag was still alive. The incident took place in the metropolis' Putuo District on Sunday as Chinese authorities impose a merciless lockdown on the city's 25 million inhabitants in a bid to enforce their zero Covid policy.
Washington Examiner

If China ends up invading Taiwan, it started last weekend

China’s latest aggressive military activities near Taiwan have many observers speculating if, or when, Beijing will invade the island democracy. If China does end up moving against the island, the process started last weekend, when Beijing made yet another assertive messaging effort and Washington did the exact opposite. When...
Washington Examiner

Who is running the Biden administration?

President Joe Biden continues to make accidental gaffes. Apparently, some are on purpose. Still, his administration continues to play janitor on an international stage. Is it Biden, whose word as the president is supposedly absolute and final? Or is it the administration handlers/Easter Bunny who contradict the president's statements at every turn?
AOL Corp

Troubles mount in China ahead of Xi's bid to stay in power

When Xi Jinping strode into the Bird's Nest Olympic stadium in the winter, waving and bundled in a black jacket and mask, hundreds of Chinese spectators and performers cheered in what was meant to be the start of a victorious year for their nation's president. The Communist Party leader had...
CNBC

Thousands of people are leaving Hong Kong — and now it's clear where they're going

Hong Kong lost 93,000 residents in 2020, followed by another 23,000 in 2021. But early estimates show this year will see far more people go. Many people and companies are moving to Singapore, though some expatriates are returning home and Hong Kongers are applying for residency under new visa programs launched in Canada and the United Kingdom.
The US Sun

New pictures show China’s ‘supercarrier’ weeks from launch as US warns Beijing could seize Taiwan by 2030

CHINA'S biggest ever high-tech aircraft carrier will be launched in just a matter of weeks, amid fears Beijing is stepping up its plans to invade its neighbour Taiwan. The launch of the Chinese navy's enormous Type 003 supercarrier, which weighs 90,000 tonnes and is longer than nine blue whales, has been delayed by the strict Covid lockdown in Shanghai.
allthatsinteresting.com

A Massive Medieval Cargo Ship Was Just Found Underneath The Capital Of Estonia

Archeologists estimate that the 700-year-old ship was likely a cargo vessel and part of the Hanseatic League trading network. When construction began at Tallinn’s Old Harbor in Estonia, archaeologist Mihkel Tammet was sent to observe the work. Under his supervision, construction workers unexpectedly discovered a 700-year-old cargo ship that may have belonged to a medieval trading network called the Hanseatic League.
