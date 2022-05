Creating a tentpole blockbuster film is going to require a lot of stunts, and unless you're Tom Cruise, the likelihood that you're doing all or most of your own is pretty small. And while the films are made in such a way as to hide the stunt doubles as much as possible, Chris Pratt took to social media to show appreciation for the people who have helped him look good over the course of three Jurassic World movies, giving fans a peek behind the curtain and a look at the stunt performers who have helped shape the character of Owen Grady.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO