Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck share a kiss outside the Soho House in West Hollywood

Bennifer knows every good greeting as a couple starts with a kiss. This week the couple was photographed while meeting at Soho House in West Hollywood, and Ben Affleck had a big smile on his face when he saw his future wife, Jennifer Lopez approaching him for a hug and kiss.



JLo looked effortlessly glam with her classic hoops and sunglasses in an olive green dress and fun fur purse. Their color scheme actually matched, and they were wearing the same color shoes. Affleck went for dress shoes though, instead of thigh-high boots with heels. Although Affleck had his eyes open, they still look like a perfect pair.



The couple’s outing comes days after the release of Lopez’s official trailer for her upcoming documentary Halftime, which features her fiance. Directed by Amanda Micheli, the doc will offer an, “intimate peek behind the curtain revealing the grit and determination that makes Jennifer Lopez the icon she is,” per Netflix.

The film will touch on her struggle to be taken seriously in Hollywood, and Affleck reminisces on conversations they had in the past. “I said to her once, ‘Doesn’t this bother you?’ And she said, ‘I expected this,’” he says in the clip.

Bennifer 2.0 took the world by storm after getting engaged for the second time in April 2022. The couple called off their wedding in 2003, just a few days before they were due to walk down the aisle in September 2004.

Since their engagement, the couple has been all in, reportedly buying a $50 million mansion in the prime Los Angeles neighborhood of Bel-Air for their blended families.

As for the wedding? The couple has likely learned their lesson when it comes to the public’s obsession and will probably keep the date under wraps. A source recently told Closer magazine, “It seems Ben is happy to wait until next year to get married. He and his team have told people it’s going to be a fairly long engagement, and they’re happy just doing their thing without any stress.”