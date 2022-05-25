Politicians and more speak on Uvalde, Texas elementary school shooting

Steven McCraw, director and colonel of the Texas Department of Public Safety, said on Friday that the wrong decision was made after officers were said to believe the suspect was barricaded inside the classroom instead of being an active shooter resulting in the death of 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School on Tuesday. Law enforcement authorities faced questions and criticism on how many children called 911 during the incident, the shooters digital footprint, and the updated timeline provided by McCraw of the steps the gunman took to enter Robb Elementary School and shoot 19 children and two teachers to death.

UVALDE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO