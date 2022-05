The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating an incident where they say a 13-year-old girl shot her father in front of a deputy and the deputy opened fire at the teen. The father was said by officials to have called law enforcement about a custody transfer for a three-year-old boy in the home at a Fayette County neighborhood. Reports say that the father is in stable condition and the daughter is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

